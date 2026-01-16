Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Boston

By Alison Lukan /
@alisonl nhl.com/kraken

  • On the game as a whole, Seattle had the edge in 5-on-5 shot volume (plus-5) and shot quality (58.2%). The second period was their strongest pulling even in shots and generating 53.3-percent of all shot quality.
  • All four forward lines either drew even or gained an advantage in shot volume. Chandler Stephenson’s grouping (with Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz had the biggest margin at plus-3, and they built up the second-best advantage in shot quality (69.5%).
  • Matty Beniers’ line (with Kaapo Kakko and Jordan Eberle) created 73.1-percent of all shot quality in their 10:42 of 5-on-5 play.
  • Brandon Montour made an immediate impact in his return to the ice. He led all skaters in the game in individual shot volume (11 shot attempts), in offensive zone possession time (1:04), and controlled exits (11).
  • The Kraken had 15 shot attempts from the high danger areas (9 on the power play) while allowing six against. Jaden Schwartz led the way with three coming off his stick.
  • Jared McCann created three scoring chances off the rush.
  • The top Kraken skaters in the game according to Game Score were: Montour, Vince Dunn, Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and McCann.
  • Berkly Catton drew his fourth penalty in the last five games played. The Kraken have been able to convert on three of those resulting power plays.
  • With the Bruins’ first goal against coming fifty-four seconds in, the Kraken have allowed an opponents’ score in the first minute of any period six times this season.

