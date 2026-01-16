Stepping Up; Krantz Gains Gold, Confidence

Getting drafted was a big step for 2025 seventh-round pick Loke Krantz. Promotion to his Swedish pro club was next. Then he makes the World Juniors national team and plays a role in winning gold

medal
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Some people aren’t fond of surprises. Don’t count Kraken prospect Loke Krantz in that collective. His affinity for surprises is as good as gold.

Krantz, selected in the seventh round of last summer’s NHL draft, said he was “shocked to hear the news” that Team Sweden invited him to the training camp ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship held over the winter holidays in Minnesota.

The draft’s seventh-to-last selection went on to make the U20 team at age 18. He played in six tournament games, including Sweden’s quarterfinal, semifinal and gold medal game. He played his most minutes and shifts in the tourney final, helping Sweden win its first WJC title since 2012 and for just the third time in 49 years.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound power forward had shaken off his initial shock and surprise, determined to “do everything for the team” at the pre-tourney camp plus “have fun on the ice.” His intent was to play the same way that got him noticed while dominating in all zones for his Swedish juniors club this season before his promotion to Linköping HC in the top-tier Swedish pro league.

“The coaches wanted me to bring my physicality, skating and offensive play,” said Krantz by phone this week. “They wanted me to hit some people and be hard on the forecheck.”

Krantz adhered to the plan and was named to Sweden’s final roster just before the tourney began Dec. 26. He immediately phoned his parents, brother and some close friends.

Playing to His Identity

“Loke [pronounced ‘Lo-kay’] played to his identity,” said Frans Nielsen, the former NHLer who is the Kraken’s Europe-based player development consultant. “He is starting to realize who he is as a player and the impact he can make on games with his style of play. He handled playing against the top competition in his age group. He is sure to come back with confidence [with his SHL club]. A month ago, I’m not sure any of us [in Kraken hockey operations] were thinking any of this would be the case.”

Nielsen said Team Sweden “maybe dropped a couple hints” about inviting Krantz to the pre-tourney camp, but that Krantz sealed the deal with his play in the pro league.

“He’s starting to learn the soft spots [in the opposing offensive zone],” said Nielsen. “He’s tough to cover off the puck, getting open and getting his shot off. His shot is a strength.”

krantzpunch

Confidence Rising for Krantz, Teammates

Sweden started the tournament with three wins, one-goal victories in the first two over Slovakia and Switzerland. Krantz said he and his teammates then drew heightened confidence from defeating Team USA, 6-3, in the final group game.

“It was important to win our first game [3-2] over Slovakia,” said Krantz. “But when we won against a strong team and the home nation, I thought, ‘We’re gonna take this gold medal.’ We took that confidence into beating Latvia in the quarterfinals, then a tight game against our rival, Finland, to make the final.”

Team Sweden’s objective in the gold medal game was to shut down Czechia’s scoring chances. Not an easy task, especially given Czechia’s high-powered offense dismissing Canada, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. Sweden built a 4-0 lead, then held off a late two-goal rally from Czechia with Kraken 2024 seventh rounder and alternate captain Jakub Fibigr earning both primary assists for his country.

“My first thought was, ‘Wow, what a feeling,’” said Krantz. “I’m not sure I fully realized we had won.”

And you know somewhere, the Kraken’s Sweden-based amateur scouts, Pelle Eklund and Marcus Fingal, were smiling. A third Sweden-based colleague, Axel Alavarra, supervisor of European scouting, was in the arena to see Krantz and the Swedes win gold. The trio scouted and cross-evaluated Krantz. When Kraken GM Jason Botterill made a late-draft trade to acquire two seventh round picks, Krantz became a Kraken draft choice.

Developing and Winning

The Kraken hockey operations group considers international age-group competition to be a strong indicator of potential. Krantz playing Worlds at age 18 is a plus-plus for his development path, which, by the way, is a similar experience gained by the aforementioned Fibigr with Team Czechia winning bronze at the 2025 WJC.

“It was an awesome experience for Loke to be a part of that team, to earn his spot, then go provide value for his team and be a part of a championship team,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “He really stuck to what got him picked for the national team. I thought he was really good in that role.”

Murphy said several of Krantz’ traits shone through and he clearly earned trust and time on ice from the Swedish coaching staff. It’s not a stretch to think he will be welcomed back for Sweden’s title defense next winter in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

“His speed was noticeable,” said Murphy. “He used that to get in on the forecheck. He played physical, providing energy for that team. It was a big part of what [the coaches] needed.”

bench

Delivering on His Role and Offense Too

While it might seem obvious, another positive factor in Krantz’ play is that his stellar shifts allowed coaches to spell star scorers. In fact, Murphy said the 18-year-old was doing more than being physical and defensively responsible.

“For sure, his role on that team was to provide energy and a physical element and also take care of the puck when he had it,” said Murphy. “On top of that, he did generate some offensive chances too. He had some very good opportunities. He really had the right approach to every shift. He stayed with that approach and was rewarded for it. He really helped that team win gold.”

Part of achieving the right approach to every shift are Krantz’ weekly phone sessions (sometimes in-person) with Nielsen. They go over video (the good, where to improve) at least every other week and talk weekly about parts of the prospect’s game to work on. Nielsen said he “stayed off” during Worlds to allow the Swedish coaching staff its own directives.

“Loke has more compete in his game now,” said Neilsen. “He’s playing a power game that stacks up in the Swedish [pro] league.”

