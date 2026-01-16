Stepping Up; Krantz Gains Gold, Confidence

Some people aren’t fond of surprises. Don’t count Kraken prospect Loke Krantz in that collective. His affinity for surprises is as good as gold.

Krantz, selected in the seventh round of last summer’s NHL draft, said he was “shocked to hear the news” that Team Sweden invited him to the training camp ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship held over the winter holidays in Minnesota.

The draft’s seventh-to-last selection went on to make the U20 team at age 18. He played in six tournament games, including Sweden’s quarterfinal, semifinal and gold medal game. He played his most minutes and shifts in the tourney final, helping Sweden win its first WJC title since 2012 and for just the third time in 49 years.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound power forward had shaken off his initial shock and surprise, determined to “do everything for the team” at the pre-tourney camp plus “have fun on the ice.” His intent was to play the same way that got him noticed while dominating in all zones for his Swedish juniors club this season before his promotion to Linköping HC in the top-tier Swedish pro league.

“The coaches wanted me to bring my physicality, skating and offensive play,” said Krantz by phone this week. “They wanted me to hit some people and be hard on the forecheck.”

Krantz adhered to the plan and was named to Sweden’s final roster just before the tourney began Dec. 26. He immediately phoned his parents, brother and some close friends.

Playing to His Identity

“Loke [pronounced ‘Lo-kay’] played to his identity,” said Frans Nielsen, the former NHLer who is the Kraken’s Europe-based player development consultant. “He is starting to realize who he is as a player and the impact he can make on games with his style of play. He handled playing against the top competition in his age group. He is sure to come back with confidence [with his SHL club]. A month ago, I’m not sure any of us [in Kraken hockey operations] were thinking any of this would be the case.”

Nielsen said Team Sweden “maybe dropped a couple hints” about inviting Krantz to the pre-tourney camp, but that Krantz sealed the deal with his play in the pro league.

“He’s starting to learn the soft spots [in the opposing offensive zone],” said Nielsen. “He’s tough to cover off the puck, getting open and getting his shot off. His shot is a strength.”