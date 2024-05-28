Bylsma Named Next Kraken Coach

It promises to be a busy couple of weeks and months ahead, but Dan Bylsma was happy to add a quick trip to Seattle to be announced as the Kraken’s new head coach Tuesday morning. The 2009 Stanley Cup-winning coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins becomes the second coach in franchise history.

Bylsma flies back to the Palm Springs area later Tuesday to step back into his current role coaching American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley in the Western Conference final of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is Wednesday night in the southern California desert.

General Manager Ron Francis and owner Samantha Holloway will introduce the new head coach at 10:30 a.m. inside the team’s locker room at Kraken Community Iceplex. The press conference will be streamed live for additional media and fans.

“Dan is a winner with a proven track record of developing both young and veteran talent, and his leadership will help our team as we move forward,” said General Manager Ron Francis, who interviewed a number of other candidates with NHL experience as head coaches and/or assistants. “He has had success at every level, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, earning a Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2011, and he led the Firebirds to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals last year in the team’s first season. He knows our franchise and has worked with several of our NHL players. We are excited to have him behind the bench and guiding our team next season.”

With Kraken from the Beginning

While in his second season with Coachella Valley – that Calder Cup Final Game 7 defeat was in overtime, and this year’s squad finished with the best record in the Western Conference – Bylsma has been with the Kraken organization since the inaugural season even though the Firebirds started AHL play a year later. He agreed to be an assistant for the AHL Charlotte Checkers in 2021-22 for a franchise that was a split-squad between the Kraken and Florida Panthers for one season. When Coachella Valley entered league play in the fall of 2022, Bylsma was behind the bench with assistant Stu Bickel and his ground-breaking hire of Jessica Campbell as the other assistant coach behind the bench.

“I have a familiarity with a lot of the players and staff here and think we have a chance to build something special together,” said Bylsma. “I’d like to thank everyone with the Coachella Valley Firebirds for welcoming my wife and me with open arms, and I’d like to thank Samantha Holloway and the entire Kraken ownership group, as well as Ron Francis, for trusting me with this opportunity.”

“I’m pleased to introduce Dan Bylsma as the next head coach of the Seattle Kraken. On behalf of the team and the city of Seattle, we would like to welcome Dan and his wife, Mary Beth, to the PNW,” said Holloway. “In addition to developing our young players, the future of the Kraken, he has significant NHL experience and succeeded at the highest level.”