Seattle Kraken Announce 2025-26 Multi-Game Ticketing Options 

SEATTLE (July 16, 2025) – The Seattle Kraken announced today new six-game ticket pack options for the 2025-26 season. Six-game ticket packs go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT, providing up to 25 percent savings on tickets versus purchasing them as individual games, by avoiding ticketing fees.

Seattle kickstarts the regular season with its home opener at Climate Pledge Arena against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. PT. The Kraken will announce the full 2025-26 regular-season schedule today at 10 a.m. PT. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, July 25. All ticket options will be available at NHL.com/Kraken/tickets.

Fourteen of the Kraken’s home games will be held on weekends this season (10 on Saturdays and four on Sundays). Fans can look forward to rivalry matchups against the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and marquee nights such as Mason Marchment’s first game versus the Dallas Stars, and the return of Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Six-Game Ticket Packs:

Home Opener 6-Game Pack

This pack is the best way to guarantee seats for the season opener, plus five additional games throughout the season, including a visit from the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Florida Panthers.

Two different pack options with games on Friday, Saturday and Sundays are perfect for winter weekends. These packs are great for travelers and also provide a stress-free option for families, helping them avoid busy school nights and early bedtimes.

Coors Light 6-Game Pack

Newly added, this is the perfect pack for thirsty fans. Each game in the pack comes with a 16oz Coors Light. Must be 21+ to purchase.

Runners 6-Game Pack presented by Brooks Running

Run, don’t walk, for this six-game pack! Not only does this pack include games against rivals such as the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, each pack comes with a pair of Brooks Running shoes, courtesy of Brooks.

Other Ticket Options:

Pepsi Breakaway Ticket Bundle

Returning for a third season, groups of four can enjoy this bundle featuring four game tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and one box of popcorn starting at just $150. These bundles will be released in waves, with games through December going on sale today at 10 a.m. PT. Additional bundles will launch throughout the year.

Kraken Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships are available now. Benefits include price savings, 25 percent off all food and beverage, Stanley Cup Playoff priority, exclusive member events with Kraken players, and more.

Single-Game Tickets:

American Express® Presale

American Express® Card Members can purchase Amex® Presale Tickets™ for the Seattle Kraken 2025-26 regular season beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PT, while supplies last; terms apply. The presale gives American Express® Card Members early access to purchase seats for the team’s fifth NHL season following an exciting offseason.

General Public On-Sale

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT, offering fans the opportunity to experience the energy of Kraken hockey live at Climate Pledge Arena all season long.