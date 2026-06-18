Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Logan Morrison on a One-Year Deal

The center signs with Kraken after a career-high AHL season in 2025-26

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By Kraken PR /
@SeattleKrakenPR nhl.com/kraken

SEATTLE (June 18, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Logan Morrison on a one-year, two-way ($850,000 AAV) contract starting in the 2026-27 season.

Morrison, 23, spent the 2025-26 season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Guelph, Ontario, native led the Firebirds in scoring, with 29 goals and 32 assists as part of a career-best 61-point campaign. In 12 postseason contests, he scored one goal and tallied five assists, including a multi-point effort in the team’s series-clinching win over Bakersfield on April 26.

In 204 games with the Firebirds, Morrison scored 59 goals and added 85 assists for 144 points. In 36 postseason games, the third-year pro scored two goals and tallied 17 assists for 19 points.

Signed as a free agent at the conclusion of a decorated five-year junior career, Morrison made his NHL debut for the Kraken against the Anaheim Ducks on March 26, 2024.

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