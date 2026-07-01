Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Forward Mackie Samoskevich on a Three-Year Deal

SEATTLE (July 1, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mackie Samoskevich on a three-year deal ($3.85M AAV). Samoskevich was acquired by Seattle from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (from Tampa Bay) and a 2027 conditional second-round pick.

"We’re very happy to have Mackie officially signed with the team for three years," said Botterill.” “He’s a proven winner who is skilled and brings speed and scoring ability to our group. We’re excited to get to work with him in the fall.”

Samoskevich, 23, earned 32 points (12g/20a) in 77 regular-season games with Florida during the 2025-26 season. He set personal bests in assists (20), points (32) and games played, and shared sixth on the club in power-play goals (4). He recorded a goal and an assist in his 100th career NHL game on Nov. 22, 2025 vs. Edmonton and had assists in three consecutive contests from Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has 63 points (27g/36a) in 156 career regular-season contests with the Panthers from 2023-2026. In his first full NHL season in 2024-25, Samoskevich co-led the Panthers in game-winning markers (5) and finished the campaign with 15 goals and 31 points (15g/16a) in 72 games. His 15 goals were the seventh most by a Panthers rookie, and his 31 points tied for the eighth-most by a rookie in club history. Samoskevich’s 15 goals were also the fourth most by a U.S.-born rookie in that season, while his 31 points finished fifth in that category.

He made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Tampa Bay on April 23, 2025, and earned an assist on the game's opening goal - an eventual 6-2 victory for Florida. He appeared in four games during Florida's run to its second consecutive Stanley Cup that year.

Samoskevich has also skated in 64 regular-season games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Charlotte, posting 56 points (22g/34a). Prior to turning pro, Samoskevich spent two years at the University of Michigan (NCAA) from 2021-2023, including a season with Seattle forward Matty Beniers in 2021-22. He posted 43 points (20g/23a) in 39 games as a sophomore in 2022-23, helping Michigan secure its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title.

Samoskevich also spent parts of three seasons (2018-19 to 2020-21) with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording 73 points (26g/47a) in 85 regular-season games. He helped the Steel win the 2021 Clark Cup with 10 points (1g/9a) in eight playoff games.

On the international stage, the Newtown, Connecticut native has represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Samoskevich was originally selected by Florida in the first round (24th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.