‘Grubi’ and Young Goalies of Pacific Northwest

Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer returned to Seattle in late July to focus on his preparations for the sixth and final year of a contract signed in summer 2021 ahead of the team’s inaugural season. Last Saturday, he took a break from his usual summer preparations for the hockey year ahead to get on the ice with 50 youth level goalies attending a day camp devoted solely to the position at Kraken Community Iceplex.
“It was a full range of ages, the youngest were five and six years old ranging up to 18 and 19 years old,” said Grubauer after a recent on-ice work and treatments. “It was great to get out there. The range of kids and skill levels started with young kids who just started playing the position a month ago, trying it out, to older goalies super-aware about how they can get better at the position.”
Grubauer said he is happy to attend the goaltenders-only clinic during summers, pitching in to support Kraken Junior Hockey goaltending development and learn-to-play coordinator Julia Takatsuka. The Kraken goaltender said he is paying it forward after being mentored by German pro league goalies back is his own youth hockey days in Bavaria. For her part, Takatsuka said having Grubauer out on the ice during the Saturday morning session is a highlight every summer for young goalies.
“We had four different states represented this week plus British Columbia,” said Takatsuka. “Most of the Washington state associations were here and not just the kids from our youth hockey organization but kids from all over greater Seattle and across the state. One fun example is there’s an entire crew from Moses Lake that has grown each year.”