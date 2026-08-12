‘Grubi’ and Young Goalies of Pacific Northwest

The widespread attendance is a testament to Takatsuka and the Kraken organization encouraging youth hockey participation beyond the Kraken Community Iceplex plus growing the game on the girls side. This summer’s goalie clinic included 10 girls, and Takatsuka said the number is bound to increase geometrically given the number taking up goaltending at younger agesfive through 10.

For his part, Grubauer enjoys seeing returnees who have “improved in areas for which we coached those young goalies last summer.” The first summer goalie clinic featured 32 goaltenders in the summer of 2023.

“We had eight different stations to help the kids focus on getting better in certain areas,” said Grubauer, who was hands-on at the clinic, flowing between and among stations.

The Kraken veteran and Stanley Cup winner with the Washington Capitals in 2019 pointed out: “We always start with the basic skating skills of the position. We want to make sure those movements [in the crease and around the goal area] are correct before we get in the net and face shots. For instance, we do a lot of teaching about skating and body control. You want to move your body as one unit instead of being all over the place with your hand and legs. We didn’t change that drill based on skill level, right? It is a fundamental part of playing the position."

Extra Practice Makes Perfect

Takatsuka said Kraken girls youth hockey teams now have at least one goaltender and two in many cases. She anticipates filling out those rosters in the hockey year ahead. Devoting 90 minutes to on-ice drills plus dryland training last Saturday was a genuine boost for young girls learning the position.

“A number of the techniques are somewhat foreign to certain kids,” said Takatsuka. “It takes a lot of reps to really start to understand how the position all works and how it fits together, then how to use it in different contexts of the game. Having a 90-minute session versus maybe the 15 minutes you might get during a team practice. [The summer clinic] allows for an actual beginning of understanding of the position rather than, ‘Oh, we maybe heard about that and tried it once’ kind of thing.”