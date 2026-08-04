Train(er) of Thought: Firebirds’ Brett Bernstein

As head athletic trainer for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, Brett Bernstein is right in the thick of things. He wouldn’t have it any other way. He and assistant trainer Justin Broy form a valuable conduit as Kraken prospects start their professional careers and also work with veteran Firebirds players who are potential NHL call-ups at any point during the season.

In his role of overseeing game-readiness of Firebirds players, injury prevention and injury recovery, Bernstein is in detailed and frequent communication with Kraken head athletic trainer Justin Rogers.

“We talk weekly at the absolute least during the season,” said Bernstein in an extended conversation last spring in Palm Desert, CA. “We have an organizational medical report that goes out weekly. We discuss that and often have follow-up calls. Justin's great. I can pick up the phone or shoot him a text [with a question or update on Firebirds players]. With as much as he has going on, I will still get a response in less than an hour. Our collaboration has been exceptional. That's not as common and usual as one might think throughout the NHL and the AHL.”

The regular exchanges with Rogers bolstered Bernstein and Broy during the busy 2025-26 season. The Kraken head trainer advises on injury rehab plans with contributions from Bernstein. It was common that several Firebirds players were on the injured list each month of the year.

That adds a significant layer of work and effort as CVF trainers are equally committed to keeping players in the lineup via treatments (targeted massage, joint manipulation, physical therapy), sleep recovery strategies, and nutrition guidelines. It all requires planning and a highly organized approach.