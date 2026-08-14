Home Street (Sports Showdown) Home

Somewhere, Kraken goaltenders Joey Daccord (a fellow 2022-23 AHL Western Conference champion) and Philipp Grubauer are laughing about the net debut of Hayden, an NHL-caliber player known for his tough net-front style of play, scoring touch and steadfast physical presence in all zones of the ice. What’s more, he’s not one to stand down for the occasional necessary scuffle with opposing players when protecting a teammate.

As it turned out, Hayden fared well in his goaltending debut and lived to tell about how his younger sister became a goalie of sorts because of him (yours truly had an older brother with similar results).

“We made my sister play goalie,” said Hayden, eyes alight. “She got a wonderful picture of her, all suited up in the goalie equipment.”

Hayden was praiseworthy about the young ball hockey athletes sending shots his way and overall caliber of the event. Ball hockey was added to the “Showdown” agenda this summer for the first time.

“It was great to be there,” said Hayden, who is skating and working out daily at the Iceplex with the “mindset to make the Kraken roster coming out of training camp” and to stabilize things for his expectant wife, Lauren, in town for her final trimester carrying the couple’s first child. “It was so cool to see some street hockey in Seattle. Afterward, it was fun taking pictures with kids and meeting some younger families in the area. It was nice and did remind me the good old days in the driveway.”

Along with the ball hockey, basketball and soccer tournaments, there were adaptive sports clinics plus live entertainment, food trucks and prizes. Mayor Katie Wilson was on hand for part of Saturday afternoon’s tourney action. The City of Seattle, RAVE Foundation (the charitable arm of Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC), and Amazon joined as returning partners.