Home Street (Sports Showdown) Home

Venturing out of our respective comfort zones always comes with some measure of trepidation, even if you are a poised and successful professional athlete like John Hayden. The Kraken forward and veteran leader for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley found himself out of position last weekend at the Seattle Street Sports Showdown sponsored by One Roof Foundation and One Roof Sports and Entertainment. The youth sports event features competitive three-on-three and four-on-four tournaments in basketball, soccer and ball hockey. Boys and girls from ages seven to 13 were part of the action with basketball and ball hockey tournament play on Saturday and soccer and ball hockey action on Sunday.
Hayden, in town by mid-July for several reasons (more about that in a moment), showed up to demonstrate and share his hockey skills plus meet with young competitors on the two ball-hockey “mini arenas” set up at the event hub in downtown Seattle on Sixth Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia. One Roof Foundation and the Kraken put on an educational clinic featuring Hayden before the first-ever ball hockey competition. The day of fun and games was part of the ongoing outreach of the Associated Recreation Council (ARC), which in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation serves every local neighborhood by supporting the city’s childcare services, recreational programming and more.
“At one point, the kids [and organizers] asked me to play goalie,” said Hayden, laughing during a recent talk inside the team locker room at Kraken Community Iceplex. “I said, ‘I'll do it, but I'm not dying to play goalie.’”