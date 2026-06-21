Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Forward Bobby McMann on a Six-Year Deal

SEATTLE (June 21, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Bobby McMann on a six-year deal ($5.75M AAV) starting in the 2026-27 season.

“Re-signing Bobby was a priority this summer,” said Botterill. “He made an immediate impact in our lineup with his size, speed and goal scoring. There's a lot to love about his game. We're thrilled he wants to call Seattle home for years to come."

McMann, 30, was originally acquired by Seattle from Toronto on March 6, 2026 in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. He had an immediate impact across the score sheet in his first game with Seattle on March 14, netting two goals and an assist to become the first player in franchise history to score multiple goals in their Seattle debut.

Continuing that success, the forward became the ninth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in each of his first two games with a new franchise. It is also the first time a Seattle skater recorded multiple points in their first two contests with the club, after adding a goal and an assist on March 15. He went on to hold a three-game goal streak from March 24-28, including his 100th career NHL point—a goal on March 26.

McMann also holds the franchise record for the most goals (8) and points (12) within a player's first 10 games with the team and became the fastest Seattle skater to score 10 goals with the franchise on April 13, reaching the mark in just 16 games. McMann went on to total 10 goals and 14 points in 18 regular-season games with the Kraken. Prior to the trade, he amassed 32 points (19g/13a) in 60 regular-season contests with Toronto.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound skater has amassed 105 points (64g/41a) in 218 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto and Seattle. He set personal bests in goals (29), assists (17) and points (46) in 78 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign. McMann recorded three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Toronto in 2024-25.

At the American Hockey League (AHL) level, McMann posted 71 points (49g/22a) in 118 regular-season games over parts of four seasons with the Toronto Marlies. He also spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL with Newfoundland (2021-22) and Wichita (2020-21). Prior to turning pro, the undrafted free agent recorded 92 points (37g/55a) in 145 career games with Colgate University (NCAA). McMann served as captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team in 2018-19.

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About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The Kraken will appear in their sixth season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2026-27. Visit SeattleKraken.com for the latest news and information, including press releases, multimedia and content.