24 Hours To Seattle

Swedish teenager Loke Krantz was approaching the final hole of a long, frustrating Saturday night round of golf spent constantly refreshing a hockey prospects website on his phone in hopes of an NHL team drafting him.
But as the annual NHL Draft an ocean away reached its 210th overall pick with only 14 to go, Krantz figured it more realistic to shut his phone off, finish the hole and get home to bed. It was nearing 11 p.m. in his Enköping hometown and though sun and twilight stay out practically all night in Sweden come summer, that didn’t mean Krantz could as well.
It wasn’t until later, golf clubs packed up and the young hockey player already in a homebound car, that his agent phoned and guaranteed Krantz wouldn’t sleep for quite some time to come.
“He told me ‘I have some good news – you have been drafted by the Seattle Kraken’,” Krantz said. “And I just thought ‘Oh, my God.’”
Indeed, the Kraken had made Krantz, 18, a little-known, hard-hitting right wing in the Swedish junior hockey league, their latest draft pick ever at No. 218 out of 224 players taken overall. Even by local standards in Enköping – known as “Sweden’s Closet City” because it sits within a 75-mile radius of one third the country’s population – Krantz had cut it real close.
And he was about to cut things even closer logistically once Kraken team services director Brennan Baxandall jumped on a Facetime call after midnight in Sweden to inform Krantz he needed to be 5,000 miles away in Seattle that very Sunday afternoon. The Kraken hold their annual four-day development camp starting with early morning physical testing the Monday after the draft and prioritize having every pick attend, regardless of where on the planet they happen to be when selected.
“It’s important to have the whole group here,” Baxandall said. “It’s building that chemistry with future teammates, whether they’re with us or at (AHL) Coachella Valley. It’s being a part of the things we’ve laid out for them. It’s kind of an ‘all-in’ experience where they get to know our staff and start building relationships.”
So, excuses about difficult travel logistics aren’t considered acceptable. Not from the drafted players, nor the Kraken staffers responsible for getting them here.
Baxandall and assistant Molli Putlak, along with hockey administration manager Brooke Tanner, had already gotten a jumpstart on Krantz’s travel arrangements. They’d been in the Kraken draft “War Room” about an hour earlier when the team took another Swede in the seventh and final round, picking defenseman Karl Annborn at 205th overall.