24 Hours To Seattle

The details were coming at Annborn fast and furious. But Annborn absorbed it all, got his packing done and even dozed off for a few moments before hopping in the car with his father, Olle, at 2 a.m. for the long airport drive.

Once Annborn’s flight was booked, Baxandall, knowing about the Scandinavian Airlines route through Copenhagen, had a head start on getting Krantz overseas the moment he was drafted. It made things easier that Krantz’s hometown was in Central Sweden, as opposed to Annborn’s more southern point of origin. That meant Krantz could take a later 9:55 a.m. flight out of the airport in Stockholm and get to Copenhagen for the same 1:05 p.m. flight to Seattle as Annborn.

So, Baxandall jumped on a Facetime call with Krantz and his mother in Sweden and told him to get packing.

“I was stressed,” Krantz said with a chuckle. “My parents were also stressed because they had to help me pack all the stuff. But they were also very happy for me.”

With a little more time on his side, Krantz even snatched a couple of hours of sleep before waking up for his hour-long drive to Stockholm.

He and Annborn already knew each other from playing on Sweden’s U17 national team last year. They met up at the airport in Copenhagen, bleary eyed and exchanging respective draft stories while wondering what lay ahead following their upcoming nine-hour flight.

Neither player remained awake long once taking their premium economy class seats for the Transatlantic journey – having been running on mostly adrenaline for more than 30 hours since waking up Saturday morning.

Annborn figures he slept the entire flight; Krantz about two-thirds of it.

While the Swedes were beginning their early morning journeys, the Kraken staffers back in Seattle had been finishing theirs late into the post-draft Saturday afternoon and early evening.

“I think the biggest challenge we had with the two of them was it was getting right to the end of the draft, and we were already booking five or six other flights,” team services assistant Puklak said. “And it’s not just the flights. It’s also the stuff at the other end. Like, once they’re at the airport, how are they getting to us here? And all that kind of stuff just keeps adding on and on.”

Hockey administration manager Tanner said she and Putlak typically “tag team” logistical issues well, though things got chaotic towards the end. “Just as we were adding those two seventh rounders, at the same time we were also getting free agents thrown at us and being added to the development camp roster,” Tanner said. “So, it was just adding volume. But honestly, she and I typically do a really good job splitting things up between us and helping each other out.”

Tanner, Putlak and Baxandall also took turns making sure the new Residence Inn hotel directly across from the Kraken Community Iceplex added the names of all late add-on players to their room list for the week.

“They were sold out the night before,” Baxandall said. “So, luckily, we got everyone in.”

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the flight from Copenhagen touched down at SeaTac. Sweden is nine hours ahead of Seattle, so it had been 24 hours since the Kraken had drafted the seventh rounders.

But they were finally here.

Two hours later, having cleared customs with luggage and equipment in-hand, Krantz and Annborn were picked up by team-arranged town car service and driven a half-hour north to the hotel.

“We know how crazy SeaTac is,” Baxandall said. “So, we’re trying to make it easy for these 18-year-olds who are arriving from Europe for the first time in a foreign country. So, we want to make sure they get picked up and taken to the right place.”

And that they have the hockey equipment they started out with. It isn’t uncommon for entire sets of gear to go missing in-transit. This year, Baxandall said “only” three hockey sticks went missing out of the entire roster of traveling players.

Both players arrived at the hotel by late afternoon just ahead of a team reception and dinner for players, coaches, scouts and staff.

“I was very tired,” Krantz admitted.

But he and Annborn were at a team breakfast by 7 a.m. the following morning ahead of scheduled physical testing. And by Monday evening, they were seated along the first base line at T-Mobile Park attending a Mariners game against the Kansas City Royals.