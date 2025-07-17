All Signs Point to Coachella Valley

For new Firebirds goalie coach Vince Stalletti, his rise from an elite NCAA goaltending program to the AHL affiliate was foreshadowed by both his wife and Kraken goalie coach Colin Zulianello

Hero 1920x1080 (2)
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

While coaching goalies in college five years ago, Vince Stalletti and his wife, Matilda Miglio, visited Seattle from the East Coast ahead of boarding a cruise ship to Alaska. She bought a Kraken ballcap in town, unaware her husband would ultimately graduate to that squad’s AHL farm team a half-decade later following a highly successful stint at NCAA Division 1 University of Connecticut.

Stalletti was officially announced Tuesday as the new goalie coach of the Kraken’s Coachella Valley Firebirds affiliate.

“In her profile picture on my phone, Matilda is wearing that Kraken hat,” said Stalletti after an on-ice session during this month’s Kraken development camp. “I’ve been staring at it for five years. When I got the [Firebirds] job, she said, ‘You know, that’s the hat I’ve been wearing.’ What a coincidence.”

Hmm, coincidence? The great theoretical scientist Albert Einstein once said, “Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous.” Another thinker of a different sort, Hall of Fame baseball catcher Yogi Berra, once said: “That’s too coincidental to be coincidence.”

Stalletti’s five stellar seasons with UConn certainly positioned him for a look this summer when the Firebirds needed a new goalie coach. That job opened when Colin Zulianello, who mentored Joey Daccord during his inaugural Coachella Valley season and resulting AHL Western Conference championship, was named Kraken goalie coach under new bench boss Lane Lambert.

This past season, Zulianello played a key role in breaking 2022 second-round draft pick Nikke Kokko, a netminder from Finland making his AHL debut, into a circuit bigger and more skilled than his prior Finnish pro stopover. The Kraken organization slow-played Kokko’s AHL rookie campaign by limiting his early game action while using practices and 1-on-1 work with Zulianello to get the 20-year-old better acclimated to heavier net front traffic and faster-paced play.

Kokko eventually played more and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team while proving a clutch postseason performer.

As for Stalletti filling Zulianello’s prior Firebirds post, it wasn’t exactly a coincidence. The pair had met eight years prior when Stalletti was still coaching at UMass-Dartmouth ahead of his Connecticut run, and Zulianello knew pretty quickly this summer who might make a strong candidate to succeed him.

“I thank Colin (Zulianello) because he was the first one who reached out to me [about the position],” Stalletti said. “I met Colin years ago at a goalie conference. It was 2017. We were on the ice together. I didn’t know him well, but we connected.

“When he reached out, it was definitely a welcome surprise,” added Stalletti, who soon was contacted by Kraken GM Jason Botterill, Coachella Valley vice-president (hockey operations) Troy Bodie and Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal.

“It happened pretty quick,” Stalletti said. “When I heard of the opportunity, I knew whoever would get this job would be fortunate to have it. I'm excited to be here and appreciative of the opportunity.”

Bodie said of Stalletti: “Vince is impressive and the perfect choice to join our coaching staff. He has a clear plan for goaltenders that aligns with our approach and proved successful in the NCAA.”

Hero 1920x1080

Stats, Tourneys, Contracts Speak to Success

In the five seasons at UConn, Stalletti established an elite goaltender program that produced wins, tournament bids and future pros. He was a volunteer goalie coach his first three seasons, then was hired as a full-time assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. This past season, goaltender Callum Tung posted a school-record .933 save percentage and starred in the postseason as UConn’s reached its first-ever NCAA Tournament and advanced to a regional final.

The school also reached the Hockey East championship game in both 2022 and 2025.

Three UConn goaltenders coached by Stalletti have signed NHL entry-level contracts as undrafted free agents following strong NCAA performances, including Tung this past spring with the New York Rangers. A fourth goalie signed an AHL contract.

Other goaltenders have thrived at UConn since 2020, including Darion Hanson, who set a school record with 20 wins in Stalletti’s second year coaching with the school. Last season, freshman Thomas Heaney notched three wins in a third-goalie backup role that included a signature victory over then No. 1-ranked Boston College. As a Hockey East member, UConn frequently faces Boston University and its goalie coach, Brian Daccord, who is Kraken goalie Joey’s dad.

“I know Brian very well,” said Stalletti, smiling at memories of their conference matchups. “I worked with Brian and his company in the Boston area when I was in college, working with young goalies. He has a very smart goalie mindset. It's been fun competing against each other.”

Stalletti played Div. III hockey as a goalie for Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI.

Head coach Eric Noack then asked him to stay on as the school’s goalie coach. That proved a pivotal career move as the new Stalletti would eventually follow Noack to NCAA Division III UMass Dartmouth for three seasons. Stalletti coached goalies, defensemen and the team’s power play, with his netminders capturing one conference goaltender of the year award, plus school records for save percentage and single-season shutouts.

Getting to Know Goalies On and Off the Ice

Stalletti handled additional coaching duties at UConn as well, most notably skills development with the team’s skaters. Those experiences should serve him and the Firebirds, given Zulianello also pulled extra duty, provided scouting reports on all AHL goaltenders while working for head coach Laxdal.

But while forwards and defensemen appreciate advice on how to score on opposing goalies, Stalletti said his own team’s goaltenders have tended to vary on how much of the X’s and O’s they want bouncing around in their brain once in-net during a game.“Every goalie is different,” said Stalletti. “There are guys who don’t want too much information, sort of: ‘I just want to see the puck and stop it.’ Other guys thrive off that information to play at their best. They want to know shooter tendencies. They want to know what another team's offensive possession time is.”

That’s where personal relationships come into play. “Before I coach anyone, I want to get to know them well, let them know I'm in their corner,” he said. “It's up to the goaltenders on how much they want to share.

“We do spend a lot of time together. I build the relationship and care about them, or they’re never going to care about what I know as a coach. When the goaltenders can see the value you can provide as a coach, they are willing to put in all the work and drills we do in practice [and video sessions] to perform their best in games.”

News Feed

New Kraken Schedule Provides Early Test

A Lifetime Journey Arrives

Positive Developments for Kraken Future

24 Hours To Seattle

Inner Workings of Kraken Draft Room

Seattle Kraken Sign Forward Tye Kartye to Two-Year Contract

For Kraken, Competition Is Key 

Fun and Foundation at ‘Best Dev Camp Yet’

Seattle Kraken Announce Ticket On-Sale for NHL Prospects Showcase against Vancouver Canucks

D-man Lindgren on Protecting Net Front, ‘Fresh Start’

Kraken Development Camp Blog

On The Ball When In The Dot 

Kraken Sign Veteran NHL Netminder 

Free Agency Day 1: Kraken Add ‘Heart and Soul’

All Roads (and Flights) Lead to Iceplex

Getting to Know Gaudreau

Growing Into a Go-To Guy

NHL Entry Draft Live Blog | Rounds 2-7