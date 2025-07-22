Kraken Ink Three-Year Pact With Kaapo Kakko 

A key piece of the Kraken forwards group is now secured three more seasons after the team on Tuesday agreed to a deal with Kaapo Kakko worth $14.25 million through 2027-28.

The contract, which counts for $4.525 million annually against the salary cap, avoids arbitration with the pending restricted free agent acquired last December from the New York Rangers in a trade for defenseman Will Borgen. A former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Rangers in 2019, Kakko, 24, a native of Finland, immediately ignited with the Kraken and finished with 10 goals and 20 assists in 49 games with his new club.

"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."

During his time with the Kraken, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Kakko’s impact was especially visible when playing on a line with center Matty Beniers, who went on to enjoy a bounce-back 21-goal campaign. Kakko finished with the team’s second highest points total from the time of his Dec. 18 acquisition, was third in assists and power play goals and sixth in goals.

He also co-led the Kraken with 24 even-strength points.

On the season, he compiled a career high 44 points between the Kraken and the Rangers and showed the potential envisioned of him when selected so high in the NHL Draft six years ago. Playing for Finland, he became the youngest player in hockey history to win gold medals at all three major IIHF events: the World U18 Championship in 2018, the World Junior Championship in 2019 and the World Championship that same year by defeating a Canadian squad co-managed by Kraken GM Botterill and president of hockey operations Ron Francis.

Kakko was also the only Kraken player to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February when he again suited up for Finland.

He said throughout the season that he enjoyed playing in Seattle after several years struggling under the weight of draft expectations in the New York spotlight. He formed an instant friendship with Kraken winger and Finnish countryman Eeli Tolvanen and also bonded well with 6-foot-2, 212-pound AHL forward prospect Jani Nyman, also from Finland, who played some late NHL games and will get a shot to make the team out of training camp this fall.

Kakko has said he’d like to use his size more going forward on a Kraken team getting bigger up front. He feels he has plenty more goals in him if he can get his bigger body to more dangerous scoring areas.

“I mean, that’s something I think I need to do more – getting to the net,” Kakko said. “I feel I’m outside and at the corners and behind the net a lot – where I feel I can find somebody else over there (to pass to). But if you want to score more goals, you’ve got to get to the net more. I think that’s still something I can be better at.”

The Kraken have made getting bigger and tougher at the net front in both the offensive and defensive zones a priority for the coming season. Beyond now having Kakko around several more seasons, they also traded for 6-foot-5, 212-pound winger Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars last month. And they added rugged 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman Ryan Lindgren via free agency as well.