Seattle Kraken Add Patrik Allvin and Pascal Vincent to Hockey Operations Staff

SEATTLE (June 11, 2026) – Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced two new additions to the club’s hockey operations staff: Patrik Allvin as Vice President and Assistant General Manager and Pascal Vincent as an Assistant Coach.

“As we continue to review our hockey operations this offseason, I’m excited to have Patrik join the team,” said Botterill. He’s a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, GM of the Year runner-up and someone I worked with closely for many years in Pittsburgh. I believe Patrik is a great fit to help us build long-term success, bringing an extensive hockey network and many years of leadership to our group.”

Allvin, 51, joins the Kraken after serving as the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks for four and a half seasons from 2022 to 2026. He was the first Swedish GM in NHL history and was runner-up for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award in 2023-24. He joins Ricky Olczyk, Alexandra Mandrycky and Ryan Jankowski as the club’s vice president/assistant GMs.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to join the Seattle Kraken organization," said Allvin. "There is a strong commitment to building a winning team and a passionate fan base, and I look forward to collaborating with Jason and the hockey operations staff as we continue building a club capable of sustained success.”

Prior to his tenure with Vancouver, Allvin spent four years from 2002 to 2006 as a European scout with the Montréal Canadiens before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins staff in the same role during the 2006-07 season. Over 16 seasons with the Penguins, he worked in several roles, including European scout, the director of European scouting, and then the director of amateur scouting before he was promoted to assistant GM in November 2021. Allvin briefly served as interim GM for the Penguins in 2021. Botterill and Allvin spent 10 years together in Pittsburgh, including a Stanley Cup win in 2009 and back-to-back Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 while Botterill was assistant GM.

The Falun, Sweden native played nine seasons (1993-2002) of professional hockey between Europe and North America prior to his NHL scouting career.

Pascal Vincent, 54, joins a coaching staff led by Head Coach Lane Lambert that includes assistant coaches Chris Taylor and Aaron Schneekloth, goaltending coach Colin Zulianello, assistant coach—video Tim Ohashi, video analyst Andrew Doty and head of player strategy Justin Rai.

“I’m thrilled to have Pascal join our staff,” said Lambert. “He comes to our organization with a great deal of knowledge, having been a head coach and an assistant coach at all levels. His experience and track record developing young players and working with veteran players will be a great asset to our organization.”

Vincent comes to Seattle from the Laval Rocket, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Montréal Canadiens, where he was head coach for the past two seasons. He’s a two-time Louis AR Pieri Memorial Award winner, being named AHL Coach of the Year for a second time in 2024-25 after leading the Rocket to 101 points and a league-leading 48-19-5 record.

His coaching career spans 28 years, including eight seasons in the NHL between the Winnipeg Jets as an assistant coach (2011-2016) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (2021-2024), where he served as an associate coach until being elevated to the head role in 2023-24. In the AHL, Vincent led the Manitoba Moose from 2016-2021 as head coach, winning his first AHL Coach of the Year award in 2017-18. Vincent returned to the AHL as head coach of the Rocket in 2024.

As a juniors coach, he split 13 seasons between the Saint-Jean Lynx (assistant coach; 1994-95), Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (1999-2008) and the Montréal Juniors (2008-2011) in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Vincent acted as the head coach for the Screaming Eagles until he assumed the combined head coach/GM role with the team in 2001 and went on to hold the same role with the Juniors. He won the QMJHL GM of the Year award in 2006-07 and the QMJHL Coach of the Year award the following season with Cape Breton.

The Laval, Quebec native served as an assistant coach for Canada’s 2003 U18 World Championship team and their U18 team during the 2004 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

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About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The Kraken will appear in their sixth season at Climate Pledge Arena in 2026-27. Visit SeattleKraken.com for the latest news and information, including press releases, multimedia and content.