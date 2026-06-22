Samoskevich Honed ‘Compete Level’ Facing Sisters

“She never took it easy on us,” she said.

But she and Samoskevich would go to all her sister’s games and practices, effectively growing up around elite hockey and wanting to be part of it. Maddy had always played boys’ hockey – just like her older sister – and by high school started coming into her own as somebody who competed at an above average level once out of her backyard.

It was Maddy as a toddler who’d birthed the “Mackie” nickname her brother, whose birthname is Matthew, carried through youth hockey, the University of Michigan – where he teamed for a season with current Kraken forward Matty Beniers – and then got carved on the Stanley Cup in 2025 as a Panthers rookie.

“When I was younger I had a really bad speech impediment,” Maddy said. “My parents took me to speech therapy and stuff, but I couldn’t say Matthew growing up. So, I just took on ‘Mackie’ and it kind of just stuck.”

Samoskevich said his father stuck to calling him “Mackie” as his “hockey name” once he began playing on organized teams and “Matthew” soon faded from memory. He’d put on a snowsuit and skates and hit the backyard rink on frozen mornings before school, then hop back on it immediately after class, when his sisters would often join him.

“That’s where it all started for us was out there,” he said. “Just kind of screwing around and shooting pucks and having competitions. I couldn’t really raise the puck and then my (older) sister was just blowing it through the net. So, I always wanted to catch up to her.”

But she didn’t make it easy.

“She’d never let me win,” he said. “She beat me up pretty good.”

As fierce as the competition got, their parents kept reminding the sibling trio they were each other’s best friends. That “bond’’ they forged began showing as they matured, with Maddy going on to star for Quinnipiac just as her older sister began coaching there on the side while still a pro player.