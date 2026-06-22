Samoskevich Honed ‘Compete Level’ Facing Sisters

Newest Kraken winger Mackie Samoskevich had to learn to stand tough in his own backyard long before making it as an NHL regular.
In fact, competition with two future women’s professional hockey playing sisters gave him some of the more grueling on-ice challenges he’d face. His older sister, Melissa, was a future college and then pro forward with the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation who loved putting Samoskevich and his twin sister, Maddy, through “boot camp” style regimens at a makeshift family rink behind their home in the Newtown, Connecticut neighborhood of Sandy Hook.
“She was very, very good and played boys’ hockey until she couldn’t and was very dominant at it,” said Samoskevich, 23, acquired by the Kraken on Sunday from the Florida Panthers for a No. 25 overall pick in this week’s NHL Draft plus a conditional second-rounder next year. “I got to see that growing up and I got to look up to her. I obviously wanted to be a good hockey player and saw that she worked hard, so that helped me out a lot.”
Back then, Melissa, five years older than the twins, grew big time into training and nutrition to prepare her for the college hockey grind with Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, then a gold medal winning Team USA squad at the 2019 women’s world championships, a Swedish pro team and eventually her two full Whale seasons. She was impressed by how her brother took after some of what she showed both siblings as they all competed hard in the backyard.