Kraken Acquire Panthers Wing Mackie Samoskevich

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill has been looking to bolster the “shooter mentality” within his team’s forward ranks and hopes the addition Sunday of Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich does exactly that.
With this week’s NHL Draft in Buffalo upcoming, the Kraken GM used the lesser of his two first round picks to acquire Samoskevich, 23, a onetime 24th overall selection by Florida in 2021 who just completed his second full Panthers campaign. The Kraken also sent Florida a conditional second round pick in 2027 in return for a winger who once teamed with centerman Matty Beniers at the University of Michigan ahead of winning the Stanley Cup as a rookie with Florida in 2025.
“For me, there’s the fact that, at such a young age, he’s been able to win a Stanley Cup already, and he’s been a part of a very successful organization in Florida,” Botterill said. “I just love his age, love his speed and I love his shot. So, I think he’ll fit in very well with the style of play that we’re trying to play on an everyday basis here.”
Botterill still has a No. 7 overall pick for the first round of the draft next Friday after sending Florida his No. 25 overall selection, acquired from Tampa Bay along with a 2027 first round pick last year when the Kraken dealt forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Lightning. The conditional second rounder sent to the Panthers will be the higher of the Winnipeg or Columbus picks in next year’s draft, which the Kraken previously acquired in trades that sent Brandon Tanev to the Jets and Mason Marchment to the Blue Jackets.