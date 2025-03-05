Seattle Kraken Acquire 2026 & 2027 first-round picks, a 2025 second-round pick and Forward Michael Eyssimont in Exchange for Forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and a 2026 fifth-round pick

SEATTLE, Wash. – March 5, 2025 – Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has acquired two first-round draft picks (2026 & 2027 - both top-10 protected and owned by Tampa Bay), Toronto's 2025 second-round pick (previously acquired by Tampa Bay) and forward Michael Eyssimont as part of a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and a 2026 fifth-round pick. (Gourde was originally traded to Detroit at 50% salary retention).

Conditions on the first-round picks: If the 2026 or 2027 pick becomes a 2028 pick due to being in the top 10, Seattle receives an additional third-round pick in 2028. If both picks slide to 2028 and 2029, respectively, Seattle receives a third-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

"Oliver and Yanni were tremendous players for our organization who led by example on and off the ice, and I wish them all the best in their next chapter with the Lightning,” said Francis. "Decisions like these are never easy, but creating this valuable cap space and draft capital allows us to be active in improving our team moving forward. In addition, we welcome Michael Eyssimont to the group. He’s a versatile, hardworking forward who can join our lineup immediately.”

Eyssimont, 28, recorded 10 points (5g/5a) and 44 penalty minutes in 57 regular-season games with Tampa Bay this season. He had a career-best three-game point streak (1g/2a) from Feb. 9-25 and posted goals in consecutive contests Nov. 25-27, 2024.

A native of Littleton, Colorado, Eyssimont has amassed 50 points (21g/29a) in 193 career regular-season games with Tampa Bay, San Jose and Winnipeg. He's also appeared in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with Tampa Bay, recording two points (1g/1a).

Eyssimont was originally selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

Bjorkstrand was traded to Seattle from the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 22, 2022 for third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. His 37 points in 61 games this season are tied for fourth, while his goals (16) and assists (21) rank third and fourth, respectively, among all Kraken skaters. The 29-year-old set career highs in assists (39), points (59) and power-play points (25) in 82 games during his second season with Seattle in 2023-24. He led the team in assists and power-play points and ranked second on the team in goals (20), points, even-strength points (34), power-play goals (eight) and game-winning goals (three; tied) that season. In 2024, he was selected to represent Seattle at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, marking the first All-Star selection of his career and making him the third All-Star in franchise history. In 224 career regular-season games with the Kraken, Bjorkstrand has totaled 141 points (56g/85a), tying for fourth in franchise goals and ranking fifth in assists and points.

The Herning, Denmark native scored the Kraken’s two lone goals in their First Round Game 7 win over Colorado on April 30, 2023, becoming the 18th player in NHL history to be responsible for all of a team’s goals in a Game 7 victory according to NHL Stats.

Gourde appeared in 36 regular-season contests with the Kraken this season, posting 17 points (6g/11a) and 36 penalty minutes. An original member of the Kraken, Gourde was selected from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The 33-year-old forward went on to appear in 271 career regular-season games for Seattle, ranking fourth in assists (94), points (146) and games, and sixth in goals (52). He also leads the franchise in shorthanded points (8) and ranks second in shorthanded goals (4). Gourde appeared in all 14 games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, pacing the club in assists (9) and points (13) and sharing third in goals (4).

#