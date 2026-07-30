Kraken Will Be NHL’s Road Warriors This Season

“I always try to pack as light as possible,” he Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has always loved hockey travel and doesn’t much mind that his team will do more of that than any NHL squad this coming season.
With a mid-November trip to Finland thrown in, the Kraken will travel more than 52,000 miles starting with an Oct. 1 opener in Calgary and then ending with the April 10 finale in Chicago. That edges out other NHL road warrior contenders such as the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, leaving Dunn and company ample time to catch up on in-flight laptop reading and on-the-ground restaurant hunting between games.
“This year I noticed the travel looks pretty dense,” Dunn, 29, said. “But then again, I have fun being on the plane. I sleep on the plane, I have fun being on the road, going out for dinners. Being on the road is such a simple lifestyle. I’m fortunate in that I don’t have kids and family and it’s such a different dynamic that I don’t feel like I’m leaving them behind on the road so much.”
Estimates of exactly how many miles the Kraken will travel can vary depending on who’s doing the counting. For instance, some websites compiling lists won’t include the team’s return travel from the season finale in Chicago since there are no remaining games to play – unless, or course, they make the playoffs and the 1,700 extra miles become a factor.
Some will measure the miles airport to airport, some arena to arena. A handful will count shorter flight legs in the New York City area, such as from Manhattan to New Jersey, when the Kraken will actually be taking a bus instead.
Others won’t include the Finland trip of just under 10,000 miles since not all NHL teams will partake in the Global Series of games. But when you do include all miles the Kraken will indeed travel, no other team can match it.
The amount of time away from Seattle will force Dunn and teammates to take necessary steps to stay within their daily routine as much as as possible. The team historically has broken fairly even away from home with an all-time record of 90-102-21 including playoffs.