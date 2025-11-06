May the PNW Force Be with Torrent 

Thursday’s event at the Museum of Pop Culture to announce “Torrent” as the name and brand of Seattle’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) was another day of joy and wonder for Marah Wagner.

“I was born here in Seattle,” said Wagner, a 24-year-old forward who captained NCAA Division I RPI for two seasons and played last year for Skelleftea (Adam Larsson’s hometown) in Sweden’s top-tier women’s league. “I grew up here pretty much my whole life. Being able to come back for this opportunity to be a part of this team is insane.”

It’s particularly rewarding for Wagner, who moved away from the Pacific Northwest at age 16 to play girls' high school hockey. It’s a thrill for Wagner to play for the Torrent in front of so much family and friends – plus thousands more already ardent fans if Thursday’s announcement gathering, emceed by Kraken colleague Alison Lukan, is an early indicator. There were standing ovations for the name unveil and 11 players on hand, plus loud cheers for GM Meghan Turner and head coach Steve O’Rourke.

“I didn't really have many options to play girls hockey here, so I was playing on boys teams as a younger player, including Seattle Juniors and Sno-King,” said Wagner, who shared her thoughts in the owners' suite at Climate Pledge Arena before a Kraken late October home game. “Being able to come back and see how much growth there has been in the girls' side of things with all of the local youth teams, it absolutely brings me so much happiness.”

O’Rourke, a B.C. kid who grew up in the Okanagan Valley town of Summerland, went straight to the Torrent, forming an instant rivalry with PWHL Vancouver, which revealed “Goldeneyes” as its team name Thursday. The Torrent travel to Vancouver for their season opener on Nov. 21, then the two rivals face each other on Nov. 28 at Climate Pledge Arena as the first of a five-game Torrent homestand that extends through Dec. 23.

“One hundred percent,” said O’Rourke when Lukan asked if the two new PWHL franchises might grow a rivalry. “We are coming in together and we’re going to be judged together.”