Up Top of Their Games

Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour are elite quarterbacks who are creative and aggressive with their power play units, even playing together when needed. As Dunn and Montour go, so go the Kraken

By Bob Condor
While maybe not ideal for an NFL team, the two-quarterback system is delivering strong results for the Kraken early in the 2025-26 season. Vince Dunn, running what is nominally the first power play unit, leads Seattle with three power play assists, while QB Brandon Montour’s power play goal in last Tuesday’s home contest ignited a spirited third-period rally to glean a standings point from a game that was 3-0 visitors deep into the final frame. Late in regulation, both QBs were on the ice as Seattle’s net was empty to add an extra attacker. Dunn notched the primary assist on the game-tying score with Montour one-timing Dunn’s cross-ice pass to knot matters.

“They did a great job on the 6-on-5,” said Lambert. “That's a situation where we need both of them out there at times when you’re potentially failing. They can be put together as well on late faceoffs, a late second-period type draw in the offensive zone. It gives you another element to try and get back into the hockey game.”

There’s a lot to like about the way Dunn and Montour are performing in all zones as the Kraken endeavor to maintain a pace that would bust past 100 standings points if the first 12 games are projected to a full season. Lambert took it upon himself to praise how each QB plays alongside their even-strength defensive partners, Dunn in his fifth season playing with Adam Larsson and Montour jelling with free-agent signee Ryan Lindgren (who, not to be underrated for the Kraken’s benefit, paired five-plus seasons with another elite offensively gifted D-man, Adam Fox, of the just-viewed New York Rangers). In addition to the 6-on-5 empty net scenario, Lambert said he might put the Dunn-Montour duo on ice late in periods during an offensive zone faceoff “as another element to get back into the hockey game.”

“That said, Lindgren and Monty have been a good pair,” said Lambert. “Lindgren is a great partner for Monty. Lars and Dunner have been a very good pair for a long time here.”

Defensive on the Offensive

Another plus of icing two offensively gifted D-men shows on the score sheet, no small factor for a squad that relies on depth scoring. Montour is tied with Jordan Eberle for second among Seattle scoring leaders with three goals and five assists. Dunn (two goals, five assists) ranks third-most in points with forwards Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers. Only team scoring leader Jaden Schwartz (4 G, 6 A) has more assists than the two D-men.

At the league level, both veterans are top 20 in scoring among NHL defensemen, with Montour’s numbers requiring an asterisk. Montour and Colorado star Cale Makar are the only two D-men to be averaging a point per game or more. Montour’s fast start is from just an eight-game sample, with teammates and NHL defenseman appearing in 11 to 14 games.

More stats to make a case for how, as Dunn and Montour go, so go the Kraken as plausible playoff contenders: Dunn leads the team in shots on goal with 28, and Montour is at 25 and clearly would be closer if he didn’t miss four games. Each defender is a minutes-eater; Dunn is averaging 27 shifts per game and a total time on ice of 23 minutes, 34 seconds. Montour also averages 27 shifts, and his TOI averages out to 23:21.

Montour appreciates the value of two elite power play quarterbacks taking turns in man-advantage situations.

“Just the creativity and aggressiveness,” said Montour. “Both of us can control the play and use our abilities the best we can defensively and offensively ...Both [power play] groups can succeed as long as we’re aggressive. Both have good shooters.”

Getting ‘Dunn’ to It

For his part, Dunn carries a purpose and thought process onto the rink for each power-play shift. He appears serious, just talking about his intentions as a power play QB.

“For me, it's always just telling guys to just get open,” said Dunn at his locker recently. “Like being open is not necessarily just going to a quiet area. Being open is putting your stick on the ice behind someone, then me trying to pass it through them. I’m trying to create higher percentage chances against.”

What was Dunn thinking as he made the game-tying pass to Montour? The D-man gazes at mid-point, replaying it in his mind after sitting back from unlacing a skate.

“Monty's calling for the puck,” said Dunn. “I'm just waiting for the play to develop. I have kind of a wobbling puck. I know as we move the puck over, there's going to be a lot of bodies flying through. Monty usually just puts his head down and blasts it as hard as he can. I knew that we would probably be able to at least outnumber them underneath. So, if it didn't go in, there was a good chance there was going to be a secondary chance. That was my thought process. I am always trying to upgrade the players around me and their shooting percentage.”

It doesn’t stop there for the 29-year-old Dunn, who prides himself on getting better each year as he embarks on his ninth NHL season. He approached the 2025-26 docket with some personal improvements in mind.

“I've been really looking to focus on my gaps [between him and approaching foes],” said Dunn. “Not pulling out of the offensive zone when we've turned the puck over is something that I'm really focusing on as well. I’m trying to have quiet feet on the [opposing] rush and just kind of absorbing guys into me, rather than trying to do too much without the puck, trying to chase guys around. I’m really working to turn down a lot of high-end plays off the [opposing] rush to make things a lot easier on the forwards coming back or the goalie having to make a save.”

