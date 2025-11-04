Up Top of Their Games

While maybe not ideal for an NFL team, the two-quarterback system is delivering strong results for the Kraken early in the 2025-26 season. Vince Dunn, running what is nominally the first power play unit, leads Seattle with three power play assists, while QB Brandon Montour’s power play goal in last Tuesday’s home contest ignited a spirited third-period rally to glean a standings point from a game that was 3-0 visitors deep into the final frame. Late in regulation, both QBs were on the ice as Seattle’s net was empty to add an extra attacker. Dunn notched the primary assist on the game-tying score with Montour one-timing Dunn’s cross-ice pass to knot matters.

“They did a great job on the 6-on-5,” said Lambert. “That's a situation where we need both of them out there at times when you’re potentially failing. They can be put together as well on late faceoffs, a late second-period type draw in the offensive zone. It gives you another element to try and get back into the hockey game.”

There’s a lot to like about the way Dunn and Montour are performing in all zones as the Kraken endeavor to maintain a pace that would bust past 100 standings points if the first 12 games are projected to a full season. Lambert took it upon himself to praise how each QB plays alongside their even-strength defensive partners, Dunn in his fifth season playing with Adam Larsson and Montour jelling with free-agent signee Ryan Lindgren (who, not to be underrated for the Kraken’s benefit, paired five-plus seasons with another elite offensively gifted D-man, Adam Fox, of the just-viewed New York Rangers). In addition to the 6-on-5 empty net scenario, Lambert said he might put the Dunn-Montour duo on ice late in periods during an offensive zone faceoff “as another element to get back into the hockey game.”

“That said, Lindgren and Monty have been a good pair,” said Lambert. “Lindgren is a great partner for Monty. Lars and Dunner have been a very good pair for a long time here.”