Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. St. Louis

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- Seattle owned the game in 5-on-5 play generating 69.5-percent of all shot attempts and 75.6-percent in the game.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand had an outstanding game (1-1-2). He led all skaters in shots from the slot (5), and in shot quality. He also had five controlled entries.
- Vince Dunn led all skaters with 13 shot attempts in all situations (11 at even strength).
- The three best skaters in the game according to Game Score were Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Vince Dunn, Yanni Gourde and Brian Dumoulin.
- All four Kraken forward lines had an advantage over the Blues in terms of generating shot volume.
- The Alex Wennberg line had the biggest volume advantage (plus-11) and also had an impressive 74-percent of all shot quality all while playing against St. Louis’ top line centered by Robert Thomas.
- The Blues’ first two goals came on the power play. This marks the second time in four games the Kraken penalty kill has allowed more than one goal.
- St. Louis owns the largest difference in points percentage between scoring first (.665) and allowing the first goal against (.240). They now have the best record in the league when scoring first (20-2-0).
- St. Louis also has the best record in games decided by one goal (or a shootout). They are now 11-1-2.