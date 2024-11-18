Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. N.Y. Rangers

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken were out-attempted with just 47.5-percent of all shot attempts resulting in 48.5-percent of all shot quality coming from Seattle skaters.

The Kraken were in the offensive zone more than the Rangers (plus-1:21).

Jonathan Quick was the difference maker in this game. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, he prevented 2.2 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality fired at him.

The Matty Beniers line with Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky was the most impactful in terms of generating chances tonight. In 12:33 of time together, they were plus-10 in shot attempts and created a smothering 88.3-percent of all shot quality when they were on the ice.

The three were also the Kraken leaders in terms of overall game score according to hockeystatcards.com in the order of Beniers, Burakovsky and McCann. Daniel Sprong ranked fourth, and Eeli Tolvanen rounded out the top five.

Tonight marked the first game of the season in which the Kraken did not take a single penalty.

The individual leader in terms of shot quality was Chandler Stephenson (.52 expected goals). The center had two scoring chances off the cycle and six controlled exits.

The Kraken are 0-3 in the second game of a back-to-back this year and have been shut out in all three contests.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):