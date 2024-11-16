Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. N.Y. Islanders

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken generated more 5-on-5 offensive volume in this one (51.5-percent of all shot attempts) but the Islanders got to the dangerous areas a bit more (plus-5 in high-danger shot attempts) to earn the 58.4-percent shot quality edge over Seattle.
  • The Yanni Gourde line continued to lead the way. In 8:57 of ice time he, Brandon Tanev, and Tye Kartye were plus-16 (!) in shot attempts and generated 83.5-percent of all shot quality when they were on the ice.
  • Matty Beniers, Jared McCann, and Andre Burakovsky were also effective in tilting the ice with 68-percent of all shot attempts and 59-percent of all shot quality.
  • Gourde was the individual leader in shot quality for the Kraken (5-on-5) and no one shot the puck more than Brandon Montour who had nine shot attempts in all situations and led the team in offensive zone possession time (:49).
  • Andre Burakovsky had the most rush chances of any Kraken skater (3), the second most controlled entries (7), and the most controlled exits (9).
  • Joey Daccord was again solid in net. He earned his seventh quality start this season and saved 1.1 more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced.
  • Seattle won an impressive 66-percent of all loose puck battles.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

sporqnyi

