Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Los Angeles

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken dominated possession in the first 40 minutes of play earning 52-percent of all shot volume and 66-percent of all shot quality before focusing on a defensive effort in the final twenty minutes of play.
- Two lines were net positive in terms of shot quality throughout all 60 minutes. The Mitchell Stephens line with Brandon Tanev and John Hayden were plus-1 in shot attempts and created 97-percent of all shot quality. And once again, the Matty Beniers line (with Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko) made a huge impact not just on the scoresheet but in tilting the ice with 85 percent of all shot quality in 13:03 of ice time.
- Schwartz scored the fifth hat trick of his career tonight and his first since Mar. 19, 2019. This was his fifth multi-goal game with Seattle, tying Oliver Bjorkstrand (5) for the third most in franchise history behind Jared McCann (10) and Jordan Eberle (7).
- Kakko assisted on all three of Schwartz’s goals (two were primary). He is now 4-9-13 in 14 games with Seattle, one point shy of his point total in 30 games with the Rangers this season.
- Schwartz scored 0:28 into the game. That's the 7th-fastest goal from the start of a game in Kraken franchise history.
- Of the 7-fastest goals scored by Seattle, four have come this season. Tonight is the second time Schwartz made that list (0:19 on Dec. 3rd at Carolina).
- Joey Daccord was the player of the third period, stopping all 16 shots sent his way as the Kings generated 85-percent of all shot volume. He ended up preventing .4 more goals than expected based on what he faced and earned his seventeenth quality start of the season.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand led all skaters in the game in shots from the slot (4) and also had a team-leading eleven controlled exits.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):