Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Los Angeles

The Kraken dominated possession in the first 40 minutes of play earning 52-percent of all shot volume and 66-percent of all shot quality before focusing on a defensive effort in the final twenty minutes of play.

Two lines were net positive in terms of shot quality throughout all 60 minutes. The Mitchell Stephens line with Brandon Tanev and John Hayden were plus-1 in shot attempts and created 97-percent of all shot quality. And once again, the Matty Beniers line (with Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko) made a huge impact not just on the scoresheet but in tilting the ice with 85 percent of all shot quality in 13:03 of ice time.

Schwartz scored the fifth hat trick of his career tonight and his first since Mar. 19, 2019. This was his fifth multi-goal game with Seattle, tying Oliver Bjorkstrand (5) for the third most in franchise history behind Jared McCann (10) and Jordan Eberle (7).

Kakko assisted on all three of Schwartz’s goals (two were primary). He is now 4-9-13 in 14 games with Seattle, one point shy of his point total in 30 games with the Rangers this season.

Schwartz scored 0:28 into the game. That's the 7th-fastest goal from the start of a game in Kraken franchise history.

Of the 7-fastest goals scored by Seattle, four have come this season. Tonight is the second time Schwartz made that list (0:19 on Dec. 3rd at Carolina).

Joey Daccord was the player of the third period, stopping all 16 shots sent his way as the Kings generated 85-percent of all shot volume. He ended up preventing .4 more goals than expected based on what he faced and earned his seventeenth quality start of the season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand led all skaters in the game in shots from the slot (4) and also had a team-leading eleven controlled exits.

