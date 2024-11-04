Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Boston

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- On the game as a whole, Seattle couldn’t create an offensive advantage in 5-on-5 play with just 43.8 percent of all shot volume and 28.6 percent of all shot quality. The third period was the Kraken’s best when their attack surged in the latter half. In the final 20 minutes, Seattle created 62.4 percent of all shot volume and 59.9 percent of all shot quality.
- Both goaltenders were exceptional in this one. Joey Daccord had 67 pucks fired in his direction and he stopped all but two preventing 2.72 more goals than he should have per Evolving-Hockey.com. That marks the eleventh time in his career he’s saved two or more goals than expected.
- Jeremy Swayman also prevented 2.63 more goals than he should have.
- The Kraken are now 9 of 10 all-time on off-side challenges after the eagle eyes of Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan trigger a call to take another look at the goal.
- The Kraken allowed a power play goal against for the first time in four games. They have allowed just two in their past 21 penalty kills.
- The Kraken created just five scoring chances off turnovers compared to Boston’s eleven.
- This marks the first time the Kraken were shut out in consecutive games.