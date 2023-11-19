Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver

The Kraken have been working towards consistent efforts throughout each game. They’ve started to see results with three out of four possible points in their last two games and tonight they added two more standings points to their tally with a quality 4-3 win over divisional opponent, Vancouver.

Seattle got four goals – each from a different player – and had an offensive advantage in each of the three periods. The penalty kill was perfect through two Canucks opportunities, and while the power play didn’t score, they generated enough momentum to feed a Jordan Eberle tally mere seconds after a skater-advantage opportunity expired.

The Kraken also bested Thatcher Demko, who, according to naturalstattrick.com, allowed 1.4 more goals than he should have.

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken earned this win by creating a lot of quality offensively. While the Canucks sent more pucks to the net (with 52.18-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume), Seattle generated more quality with 58.37-percent of all expected goals. Specific to that point, they had 15 high danger scoring chances compared to eight created by Vancouver.

Yanni Gourde earned his first point in six games – a just reward for a player who has been a key part of a line that consistently drives play – and he did so on one of the Kraken’s best chances of the night. His shot had a 27.3-percent likelihood of becoming a goal according to Moneypuck.com.

Jamie Oleksiak scored his first goal of the season which was the icing on the cake of another strong outing by the defender. He earned the highest game score of any Kraken skater (2.80) which includes the effort of four blocked shots (as scored) including two huge blocks on the Canucks third period power play.

Rounding out the top five players in terms of game score were Jordan Eberle fresh off his three-point night; Oliver Bjorkstrand; Justin Schultz; and Will Borgen.

Alex Wennberg continues to aid in transition play with a game-leading eight controlled entries and a team-leading eight controlled exits.

Wennberg’s line also had a strong offensive outing earning a team-leading 58.33-percent of all shot volume and 78.25-percent of all shot quality in 8:43 of ice time.

Bjorkstrand (26-34—60 in 100 GP) collected an assist and is now one of five players with at least 60 points through 100 games with the Kraken. The others: Matty Beniers (69), Jared McCann (69), Yanni Gourde (64) and Jordan Eberle (61).

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):