Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Toronto

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

Dave Hakstol said his team was the better one in this game and in a lot of aspects he’s right. In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken owned the advantage in shot volume (56.43%) and shot quality (61.77%).

Seattle had the advantage in offensive zone time both in all situations– four-plus minutes more than Toronto with possession – and in even-strength play - 2-plus minutes.

Toronto had five odd-man rushes but Seattle bested them with eight.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had the most shot attempts of any player in the game (13), the second-highest total shot quality (Jordan Eberle was first), the most offensive zone possession time; the most shots from the slot; and the most controlled entries (7).

In his Kraken debut, Marian Studenic was part of a line that tied for the best shot volume advantage (71.43%, same as Matty Beniers line) and registered 100-percent of the shot quality.

To further the impact of Beniers’ line’s effectiveness, that was the trio that spent the most time against Auston Matthews' line (6:28 of time).

This marks the sixth game in a row for the Leafs that has had a victory margin of one goal.

Mitch Marner led all skaters in the game score thanks to his hat trick, but after that it was all Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen was second overall followed by Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jamie Oleksiak, and Jared McCann.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):