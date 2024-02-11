Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken lost the shot volume and shot quality battle, but per Sportlogiq, the quality margin wasn’t that much – just a differential of .3 expected goals.
- The first Kraken goal sustained through a Flyers’ offside challenge. Interestingly, tonight was the first time in any Kraken game (reg. season or playoffs) where an offside challenge did not result in a goal coming off the board.
- Seattle coaching staff is 7/7 in successful offside challenges all-time. Opposing coaches had been 10/10 in terms of successfully challenging offside against Seattle all-time.
- As the Kraken transition play improved as the game went on, it was in large part a credit to the Matty Beniers line. The top three players in controlled entries were Jared McCann (5), Jordan Eberle (4) and Andre Burakovsky. As far as controlled exits, the order was Beniers (9), Tomas Tatar (7) and Burakovsky (6).
- The skater who led all players in terms of individual shot quality was Jaden Schwartz (.56 expected goals).
- Vince Dunn led all skaters in offensive zone possession time (:48).
- This was the ninth time this season that the Kraken allowed a response goal against within two minutes of a Seattle score.