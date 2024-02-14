Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at NY Islanders

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken absolutely deserved to win this game. In 5-on-5 play, they out attempted their opponent 66-44 and that resulted in an impressive 69.4-percent share of shot quality.

+ Another area of success? Seattle won 60.3-percent of all loose puck battles in the game.

+ The Kraken also got to the dangerous areas more than their opponent – out chancing them from the slot 18-12.

+ Philipp Grubauer earned his tenth quality start of the season preventing almost two goals more than he should have based on the Islanders’ offense.

+ The top performing line for the Kraken in terms of gaining the offensive advantage was the Yanni Gourde line – they were plus-9 in shot attempts and had a whopping 83-percent share of shot quality.

+ Jordan Eberle was impactful against his former team. He was second in expected goals for Seattle. Second among the Kraken and third overall in offensive zone possession time (:48), second overall in shots from the slot (2); and had the most controlled exits in the game (11).

+ The top performers in the game according to Game Score were: Matty Beniers; Vince Dunn; Jared McCann; and Jamie Oleksiak.

+ Vince Dunn had the most 5-on-5 shot attempts of any Kraken skater (9), followed by Andre Burakovsky with seven. Oliver Bjorkstrand had six.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):