Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, in 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated 54.76-percent of all shot volume but that equated to just 41.97-percent of all shot quality. Those results were obviously most significantly fueled by the team’s third-period effort in which they had seven more attempts than the Devils and earned 64.4-percent of all shot quality.

According to Natural Stat trick, the Devils should have had at least four goals but Joey Daccord fought hard and earned his twenty-first quality start of the season. Coming into this game, he had the seventh most of any goaltender this year.

The Devils won the majority of the loose puck battles this game coming away with 56-percent of all opportunities with possession.

The Devils had 12 scoring chances off the rush, ten of which occurred in the first 40 minutes of play.

The Kraken did come out of the game with the edge in offensive zone time (25:44 to 21:40) and in offensive zone possession time (6:57 to 5:28). Andre Burakovsky was the leader with :54, just one-second shy of the game leader, Jack Hughes.

Jared McCann had three shots from the slot and a game-leading 10 controlled exits.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):