Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- On the game as a whole, in 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated 54.76-percent of all shot volume but that equated to just 41.97-percent of all shot quality. Those results were obviously most significantly fueled by the team’s third-period effort in which they had seven more attempts than the Devils and earned 64.4-percent of all shot quality.
- According to Natural Stat trick, the Devils should have had at least four goals but Joey Daccord fought hard and earned his twenty-first quality start of the season. Coming into this game, he had the seventh most of any goaltender this year.
- The Devils won the majority of the loose puck battles this game coming away with 56-percent of all opportunities with possession.
- The Devils had 12 scoring chances off the rush, ten of which occurred in the first 40 minutes of play.
- The Kraken did come out of the game with the edge in offensive zone time (25:44 to 21:40) and in offensive zone possession time (6:57 to 5:28). Andre Burakovsky was the leader with :54, just one-second shy of the game leader, Jack Hughes.
- Jared McCann had three shots from the slot and a game-leading 10 controlled exits.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):