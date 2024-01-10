Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Sabres created more offensively than the Kraken. Seattle had 39.32-percent of all shot volume and 41.45-percent of all shot quality.

In his return to play, Jaden Schwartz and his line built an advantage over Buffalo in shot quality and held even in shot volume. He played 16:16 and was 1-1-2 on the game.

The other line to hold an advantage over the Sabres was the Yanni Gourde line with 59-percent of all shot quality when on the ice. That is even more impressive given that the majority of their time was spent defending Buffalo’s top line.

The Kraken generated nine scoring chances off turnovers and allowed seven by Buffalo,

The top Kraken players in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com) were linemates Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Tanev and Alex Wennberg.

Will Borgen, Schwartz, and Eeli Tolvanen all had two point nights.

Joey Daccord saved one goal more than he should have based on the quality the Sabres generated and earned his thirteenth quality start of the season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):