Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play, the Sabres created more offensively than the Kraken. Seattle had 39.32-percent of all shot volume and 41.45-percent of all shot quality.
- In his return to play, Jaden Schwartz and his line built an advantage over Buffalo in shot quality and held even in shot volume. He played 16:16 and was 1-1-2 on the game.
- The other line to hold an advantage over the Sabres was the Yanni Gourde line with 59-percent of all shot quality when on the ice. That is even more impressive given that the majority of their time was spent defending Buffalo’s top line.
- The Kraken generated nine scoring chances off turnovers and allowed seven by Buffalo,
- The top Kraken players in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com) were linemates Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Tanev and Alex Wennberg.
- Will Borgen, Schwartz, and Eeli Tolvanen all had two point nights.
- Joey Daccord saved one goal more than he should have based on the quality the Sabres generated and earned his thirteenth quality start of the season.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):