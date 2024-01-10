Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • In 5-on-5 play, the Sabres created more offensively than the Kraken. Seattle had 39.32-percent of all shot volume and 41.45-percent of all shot quality.
  • In his return to play, Jaden Schwartz and his line built an advantage over Buffalo in shot quality and held even in shot volume. He played 16:16 and was 1-1-2 on the game.
  • The other line to hold an advantage over the Sabres was the Yanni Gourde line with 59-percent of all shot quality when on the ice. That is even more impressive given that the majority of their time was spent defending Buffalo’s top line.
  • The Kraken generated nine scoring chances off turnovers and allowed seven by Buffalo,
  • The top Kraken players in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com) were linemates Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Tanev and Alex Wennberg.
  • Will Borgen, Schwartz, and Eeli Tolvanen all had two point nights.
  • Joey Daccord saved one goal more than he should have based on the quality the Sabres generated and earned his thirteenth quality start of the season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

PGIA-atBUF

News Feed

final buzzer seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Final Buzzer: Buffa-WHOA 
3 game essentials seattle kraken at buffalo sabres jan 9

Kraken (16-14-9) at Sabres (17-19-4) | 4:00 p.m.
tidal shift gala recap

To Give Is to Believe
Clearing the Way joey daccord jan 7

Clearing the Way
depth of the sea seattle kraken ville ottavainen

Ottavainen Proves Stand-Up Guy
2024 wjc live blog

2024 WJC Blog: Sale, Czechia Win Bronze in Scoring Fest
kraken film room yanni gourde

Kraken Film Room - Playing With Ease: That’s a Gourde Goal!
postgame instant analysis ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ottawa vs. Seattle
final buzzer ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Ten for Team, Zeroes for Daccord
3 game essentials ottawa sentators at seattle kraken jan 4

Senators (14-19-0) vs. Kraken (15-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle
final buzzer vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Kraken Red-Hot in Outdoor Win
WC Nikhil Bagga anthem

Nikhil Bagga: All Strings Attached
3 game essentials vegas golden knights at seattle kraken jan 1

Golden Knights (22-10-5) vs. Kraken (14-14-9) | 12:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis philadelphia flyers vs seattle kraken december 29

Postgame Instant Analysis: Philadelphia vs. Seattle
a special moment winter classic

“A Special Moment” 
final buzzer philadelphia flyers vs seattle kraken december 29

Points Streak is Eight, Kraken Win
seattle kraken tidal shift gala

Tidal Shift Silent Auction Opens