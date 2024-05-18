Wright Stuff for Firebirds, Prospects

Kraken’s 2022 first-rounder notches game-winning goal and two assists in 5-3 Friday win for 2-0 lead in best-of-five series with Nyman and Winterton also impressive

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Friday night’s Calder Cup Playoffs game between host Coachella Valley and the visiting Ontario Reign proved to be another rollicking night of goal-scoring mega noise and “Driedger! Driedger!” chants (especially late game) for Firebirds fans in the southern California desert.

To point: The Firebirds jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the end of two periods, scoring their first goal on their first shot of the game. Chris Driedger continued his strong postseason with 35 saves on the night, none bigger than a breakaway stop on Ontario captain and leading scorer T.J. Tynan with five-plus minutes left in regulation to keep the two-goal lead and ultimate final result of 5-3 Firebirds.

“Chris made two big saves for us [late third period] that kept it from becoming a one-goal game,” said Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma post-game. “He gives us confidence we can salt the game away.”

Besides establishing a 2-0 lead in games for this best-of-five Pacific Division final (the third of five rounds in the league’s postseason), the night also proved another shining example of how the American Hockey League can develop and prepare prospects for taking the big step to an NHL roster. Shane Wright, the Kraken’s 2022 first-round draft choice (4th overall) playing a full AHL season as a 19-year-old, scored his second goal (the game-winner) in six 2024 postseason games and added two assists Friday. Wright, with a skillful on-off-the-stick sequence of receiving a pass from linemate Cameron Hughes and just as quickly finding defenseman Cale Fleury mid-range in the offensive to make it a 2-0 lead mid-first period.

To create Wright’s net-front scoring chance and ensuing goal in the second period, 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton won a multi-player scrum in the deep left corner, moving the puck from behind the goal line to a wraparound-the-near-post attempt that ricocheted off bodies before reaching Wright.

“The fourth goal was really big for us,” said Bylsma, who led the Firebirds to the Western Conference title last season and within a Game 7 overtime goal of winning the Calder Cup. “The game was turning into a low-event game [referring to Ontario’s defensive system of clogging the neutral zone with a hockey version of a 1-3-1 zone defense].”

Jani Nyman, 2022 second-rounder and relative newcomer (after setting a record for most goals scored ever by a U20 player in Finland’s top pro league, Liiga), powered in the third CVF goal late on a power play to make it 3-0 Firebirds at the first intermission. The sizeable Nyman deftly found his way to open space at the goal crease to not disappoint with a crisp pass from veteran Devin Shore behind the goal line. Wright started the scoring sequence while Nyman scored his first AHL playoffs goal and likely earned another night or more in the lineup as the series now moves to Ontario (just a 90-minute bus ride) for Game 3 on Sunday. If the series doesn’t close out this weekend, Game 4 is in Ontario next Friday and Game 5, if necessary, will be back at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on May 26.

