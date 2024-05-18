Wright Stuff for Firebirds, Prospects

Friday night’s Calder Cup Playoffs game between host Coachella Valley and the visiting Ontario Reign proved to be another rollicking night of goal-scoring mega noise and “Driedger! Driedger!” chants (especially late game) for Firebirds fans in the southern California desert.

To point: The Firebirds jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the end of two periods, scoring their first goal on their first shot of the game. Chris Driedger continued his strong postseason with 35 saves on the night, none bigger than a breakaway stop on Ontario captain and leading scorer T.J. Tynan with five-plus minutes left in regulation to keep the two-goal lead and ultimate final result of 5-3 Firebirds.

“Chris made two big saves for us [late third period] that kept it from becoming a one-goal game,” said Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma post-game. “He gives us confidence we can salt the game away.”

Besides establishing a 2-0 lead in games for this best-of-five Pacific Division final (the third of five rounds in the league’s postseason), the night also proved another shining example of how the American Hockey League can develop and prepare prospects for taking the big step to an NHL roster. Shane Wright, the Kraken’s 2022 first-round draft choice (4th overall) playing a full AHL season as a 19-year-old, scored his second goal (the game-winner) in six 2024 postseason games and added two assists Friday. Wright, with a skillful on-off-the-stick sequence of receiving a pass from linemate Cameron Hughes and just as quickly finding defenseman Cale Fleury mid-range in the offensive to make it a 2-0 lead mid-first period.

To create Wright’s net-front scoring chance and ensuing goal in the second period, 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton won a multi-player scrum in the deep left corner, moving the puck from behind the goal line to a wraparound-the-near-post attempt that ricocheted off bodies before reaching Wright.