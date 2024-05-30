Firebirds Win Seventh Straight Playoff Game

In AHL Western Conference final, Coachella Valley seizes Game 1 with pair of goals from NHL-tested John Hayden and 37 saves from Chris Driedger in 2-1 win

TheDepthOfTheSea_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

In an emotional week for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and their beloved coach-for-now, Dan Bylsma, Wednesday proved time to get back to business in the American Hockey League’s 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Veteran John Hayden, a role model for younger Kraken prospects such as 2021 fifth-rounder and AHL rookie Jacob Melanson, fueled a Game 1 victory over Milwaukee in the league’s Western Conference final.

Hayden scored in the sixth minute of the first period to stake a 1-0 Firebirds lead that lasted until the sixth minute of the third period when Central Division champ Milwaukee knotted the closely-contested, chippy affair. Hayden, with stellar playmaking from fellow veterans Devin Shore and Marian Studenic, re-established the one-goal lead three and a half minutes later. The Firebirds hung on from there, with goalie Chris Driedger turning in another Grade-A night, facing double-digit shots each period on the way to 37 saves.

Hayden’s first goal, on an early powerplay, featured a one-timer with veteran forward Cameron Hughes providing the perfect setup. Hayden’s game-winner was a product of his crashing the opposing goal as per usual. He put so much oomph into both scores that he was off-balance when he finished with his shots. The first was from a one-timer follow-through, and the second was because an opposing D-man was trying to muscle him out of shooting range (didn’t work, of course). Hayden now has four goals in eight postseason goals this spring.

Coachella Valley racked up its seventh straight playoffs win, winning three straight against the divisional foe Calgary Wranglers (AHL affiliate to the same-city Flames) after dropping the opening game of the best-of-five series, then sweeping another division rivial, Ontario (LA Kings) in three games.

Game 2 of the West final is Friday night back at Acrisure Arena in the southern California desert before moving back to Milwaukee and the Midwest for Games 3, 4 and 5 (the latter if necessary). All games are televised on AHLtv.com.

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley | Game 1

Firkus Scores, Moose Jaw Hangs On, Moves On

Balancing Kraken and Firebirds for Now

Seattle Kraken Name Dan Bylsma Head Coach 

Bylsma Named Next Kraken Coach

Firebirds Versus Milwaukee, Redux

Golden Day in Czechia, ‘Burky’ Wins Bronze

Memorial Cup History Unfolds for Firkus

Net-Net: Searching for Goalie Prospects

Firebirds Sweep Weekend and Series 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Coachella Valley at Ontario | Game 3

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ontario at Coachella Valley | Game 2

Sitting with the Pro Scouts

Firkus Heading to Memorial Cup

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ontario at Coachella Valley | Game 1

Postgame Instant Analysis: Calgary at Coachella Valley | Game 4

Moving On to the Next Round

Cruisin’ For South Park