Firebirds Win Seventh Straight Playoff Game

In an emotional week for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and their beloved coach-for-now, Dan Bylsma, Wednesday proved time to get back to business in the American Hockey League’s 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Veteran John Hayden, a role model for younger Kraken prospects such as 2021 fifth-rounder and AHL rookie Jacob Melanson, fueled a Game 1 victory over Milwaukee in the league’s Western Conference final.

Hayden scored in the sixth minute of the first period to stake a 1-0 Firebirds lead that lasted until the sixth minute of the third period when Central Division champ Milwaukee knotted the closely-contested, chippy affair. Hayden, with stellar playmaking from fellow veterans Devin Shore and Marian Studenic, re-established the one-goal lead three and a half minutes later. The Firebirds hung on from there, with goalie Chris Driedger turning in another Grade-A night, facing double-digit shots each period on the way to 37 saves.

Hayden’s first goal, on an early powerplay, featured a one-timer with veteran forward Cameron Hughes providing the perfect setup. Hayden’s game-winner was a product of his crashing the opposing goal as per usual. He put so much oomph into both scores that he was off-balance when he finished with his shots. The first was from a one-timer follow-through, and the second was because an opposing D-man was trying to muscle him out of shooting range (didn’t work, of course). Hayden now has four goals in eight postseason goals this spring.