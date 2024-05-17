Sitting with the Pro Scouts

Smart Talk About Hockey IQ

When Ron Francis and crew started the scouting database, there were two must-haves for players desired: One is skating ability, vital in today’s game of speed and skills. The other is high hockey IQ. Let’s have the scouts explain that one:

“It’s all about puck management and game management without the puck, too,” said Goodwin during a morning break this week. “Does the player know where to be on the ice? Does he make sure he doesn’t get caught back helping a D-man [when there is an offensive rush up ice]? Does he get lost as the third forward on the forecheck?

“A lot of determining a high hockey IQ is awareness and anticipation, positioning to where the puck is going,” said Baseggio, gracious about sharing some of his lunchtime to talk. “We’re looking at how a player sees the play develop and where it’s going. The game is getting faster, and players have to think faster. There are a lot of guys who are really fast who do not think as fast as they play. We’re looking at those players who can survey a situation and react in an appropriate manner quicker.

Henning gave his take on hockey IQ while spotting a chess board in the player lounge at Kraken Community Iceplex: “I think you can see the players who just figured out the game, their awareness on the ice, always knowing where to go to make a play or defend. I’m looking at those chess pieces over there. In that game you need to think several moves ahead, same for hockey players. The players we want are going to the right spots and not just skating all over the place.”

“With defensemen, you are looking if the player is head-on-a-swivel, looking around [at where teammates and opponents are positioned], especially going back for pucks,” said White, zeroing in on defensive zone IQ. “The really smart player is looking over his shoulder to see what’s next and what they can do with the puck. It’s getting so fast in this league; things are happening so quick. We want the players who make those plays at a fast pace.”