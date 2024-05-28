Memorial Cup Mandate: Win to Advance

The Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warrriors have scored eight goals, four each, in their first two games of round-robin play at the 2024 Memorial Cup that decides the overall champion of major juniors play in North America. Kraken 2022 second-round pick Jagger Firkus, who led the WHL in scoring both during the regular season and that league’s playoffs, has assisted on his team’s fourth goal in those pair of games.

Problem is, opponents have scored five goals in both Moose Jaw contests to leave the Warriors winless after two straight one-goal defeats. Yet Firkus and his teammates, which include three other top NHL prospects, can advance Saturday’s Cup semifinal if Moose Jaw can beat Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Drummondville Tuesday night in Saginaw, MI. Both clubs are 0-2 (losing to host Saginaw and the Ontario Hockey League champ London Knights), with any sort of win pitting the victor against whichever OHL squad loses Wednesday’s round-robin finale between Saginaw and London.

Firkus spoke with the CHL reporter Matt Tidcombe about how his squad can improve on the result Tuesday (4:30 puck drop, games are televised by NHL Network). Firkus is playing on a line with a pair of first-round draft picks, Matthew Savoie (No. 9 overall, 2022, Buffalo) and Brayden Yager (No. 14, 2023) that has logged three goals and five assists but Moose Jaw is the only team in the tourney to come up dry on power plays entering Tuesday action.

“Our power play can win us games throughout during the regular season and playoffs,” Firkus said post-game. “We created looks, but we need to get [the puck] in the back of the net.

“In tournaments like these, you don’t have time to give up those goals or give up those games. “ [Tuesday] is a huge game. It’s do-or-die. We know our backs are against the wall. We know we have to come out and play.”

Memorial Cup Results and Schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw 4-5 Saginaw

May 25 – Game 2: London 4-0 Drummondville

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw 4-3 Drummondville

May 27 – Game 4: London 5-4 Moose Jaw

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 4:30 pm

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 4:30 pm

June 1 – Semi-final — 4:30 pm

June 2 – Final — 4:30 pm