Firebirds Open Third-Round Series

With a mix of prospects revving up their postseason play and productive veterans, the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, Coachella Valley, is embarking on the best-of-five series with the Ontario (CA) Reign. Game 1 is Wednesday at the Firebirds’ Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

It promises to be an arduous task for the Firebirds to advance and move on to the Western Conference final in the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs. Ontario, the affiliate of Seattle’s division rival Los Angeles Kings, swept the first two rounds of their postseason, most recently dispensing of No. 2 seed Abbotsford in the Pacific Division bracket of the playoffs. The winner of CVF-Ontario advances to the AHL Western Conference final.

The No. 1 seed Firebirds and No. 3 seed Reign split their season series at four wins, with Coachella Valley winning three games in regulation and another in overtime. Ontario’s four victories included a pair of OT wins plus another in a shootout. Ontario outscored the Firebirds, 19-17, in those games, and the road team won six times.

The road stat is notable. The two home arenas are a 90-minute bus/car ride apart, easier on both the players and traveling fanbases. The buildings will be full and loud. Also notable: Coachella Valley led the AHL this season in most road goals scored and the fewest road goals allowed.

Like the Firebirds getting goals and scoring plays from prospects such as Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton, Logan Morrison and Jacob Melanson, plus stellar defensive work from D-men Ryker Evans (31 games for the Kraken this year) and Ville Ottavainen during 5-on-5 play and penalty kills, Ontario can lean in on some young players too. Defenseman Brandt Clarke (25 NHL games over two seasons) is a 21-year-old AHL rookie drafted No. 8 overall in 2021 and a point-per-game scorer during his 50 regular season games with the Reign.

A second Ontario AHL rookie stands out and literally will stand tall in the Game 1 visitors’ net; Erik Portillo, a native Swede who starred at NCAA Michigan and played with Seattle center Matty Beniers, has been in goal for all five Ontario playoff wins after splitting time with veteran goalies during the season. The 6-foot-6, 224-pound third-round draft choice (2019, Buffalo) appears to be right on time with typical goaltender development: He is 5-0 this postseason with a .956 save percentage and 1.20 goals against average that leads all AHL goalies in both categories.

The series is a best-of-five proposition (the next and final two rounds of the Calder Cup playoffs are best-of-seven), so a fast start and not digging a 2-0 hole are priorities for both teams. Ontario hasn’t played in 10 days because of the sweeps, while the Firebirds and veteran goalie Chris Driedger played their best postseason game to date, defeating rival Calgary in a 3-0 shutout to close out the series in four games last Friday.

“Rivalries usually don’t [full-throttle] start until you face a team in the playoffs,” said Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma after the Friday victory. “I guess this one can start now.”

Firkus, Moose Jaw Send Portland, Jugnauth to Brink in WHL Final

With the Western Hockey League final switching locales from Portland to Moose Jaw, SK, the visiting Winterhawks were in desperate need of a goal, trailing Moose Jaw, 3-2, early third period. Kraken 2002 sixth-round pick and stellar Portland defenseman Tyson Jugnauth was there for the pick-me-up, notching the primary assist on a game-tying goal early third period. The score stayed knotted at 3-3 until Moose Jaw prevailed with a goal 2:20 into the overtime period.

Jugnauth, second in scoring among WHL D-men this postseason, now has four goals and 12 assists as a key cog in all zones. But he and his Portland teammates are facing a potential elimination game in Wednesday night’s back-to-back Game 4. If necessary, Game 5 is in Moose Jaw on Friday, providing two chances for Kraken 2022 second-rounder Jagger Firkus to be the 2022 draft classmate to advance as WHL champion to play in the June tournament for the coveted Memorial Cup.

Firkus Racks Up WHL Honor, Fires Up His Teammates

While no NHL draft pick can be considered a success story without playing meaningful seasons in the world’s best league, the Kraken’s selection of winger Jagger Firkus in the 2022 second round (35th overall) is certainly trending toward prosperity. Firkus led the Western Hockey League and the entire Canadian Hockey League (includes Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) in regular season scoring. Plus, he is WHL’s top scorer in the postseason, with 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points in 19 games.

There’s more: Firkus has been named WHL Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, in which he scored 63 goals and added 65 assists for 126 points in 63 games. He entered the season with the nickname “Firkus Circus” for his eye-popping offensive skill set and did nothing to tarnish the moniker but instead humbly supporting the distribution of custom “Firkus Circus” t-shirts that were a huge hit with Warriors fans.

For what it’s worth [FWIW to those on the app], Firkus has some big skates to fill at the pro level, considering recent and past WHL Player of the Year winners. Last season? Likely NHL rookie of the year Connor Bedard (Regina Pats). In 2021, the winner was Logan Stankoven of the Dallas Stars, currently playing meaningful minutes and totaling two goals and three assists in 11 postseason games to go along with six goals and eight assists in 24 games since called up from the AHL later during the NHL regular season.

Two more WHL Player of the Year honorees: Kraken forwards Jordan Eberle (Regina, 2009-10) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks, 2014-15).

Not to be overlooked when in the bright lights of Firkus’ playmaking prowess: The Kraken prospect, who plays on a team with promising draft choices (two of them picked in recent first rounds), is the undisputed champion of bringing energy and an esprit de corps to Moose Jaw.

“Sitting in my office here, Jagger's the voice I always hear,” said Moose Jaw Head Coach Mark O’Leary about a team that includes 2023 first-round draft choice Brayden Yager (14th overall, Pittsburgh) and 2022 first-rounder Denton Mateychuk (12th overall Columbus). “It's rah-rah, cheering guys on. It's having fun and it doesn't matter if it's a 16-year-old kid [first-year players in major juniors] or a 20-year-old guy, he wants everybody to feel a part of it and he wants everybody to feel good. It’s genuine and it’s rare.”