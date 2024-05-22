Net-Net: Searching for Goalie Prospects

The first time Sasu Hovi saw Niklas Kokko play at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament, a premier U18 summer showcase tournament, the Kraken European amateur scout was immediately impressed by both Kokko’s moves and his demeanor.

“He was self-confident, didn’t hesitate in front of shooters,” said Hovi on Monday morning at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of week-long amateur scouting meetings in preparation for the NHL Draft in late June. “I saw a player who’s competitive and wants to win and wants to make saves. He checked all of the boxes I need to get interested in a goalie.”

Hovi, a former goaltender himself in Finland’s top pro league, Liiga, watched Kokko a lot during the 2021-22 season. Kokko enjoyed some good outings and struggled at times, but Hovi stayed interested. He liked Kokko’s penchant for bouncing back from any adversity on the ice: “I saw the potential, so when I came to our final meetings [in 2022], I went with my gut feeling.”

Drafting Kokko in 2022 Second Round

Kraken goalie scout Andrew Allen was working with his own positive instincts about Kokko, who was selected No. 58 overall by Seattle as one of four second-round selections GM Ron Francis had stockpiled for the 2022 draft. At the pre-draft meetings, the two scouts made their case to pick Kokko, the second goalie taken, 17 spots after fellow Finnish goalie Topias Leinonen. Both scouts had noticed other NHL goalie scouts showing up regularly for Kokko’s starts, plus the two Kraken staffers were working their contacts to gauge which teams might go relatively high for a goalie choice.

“The goal is to gain information with giving it,” said Allen, smiling during a lunch break early this week.

Fast-forward to this season: Kokko was in net for Finland in a big preliminary-round win over Sweden at this past winter’s IIHF World Junior Championship (fellow Finn and 2022 Kraken second-rounder Jani Nyman scored the game-winning shootout goal), then faced some challenges along with his teammates in the medal round. The 20-year-old goalie returned to his Karpat club to discover his spot was now going to a veteran goaltender. He was soon loaned to Pelicans, another team in Liiga.

Kokko Breaks Out in Liiga

The rest is happy recent history and affirmation of Kokko's bounce-back qualities: After posting a .906 save percentage in a dozen earlier-season games with Karpat, Kokko notched a 9-0-3 record in Pelicans' net with a 1.49 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He upped his story arc even more in the postseason, helping the Pelicans win a quarterfinal and semifinal series, going 8-4 with a 1.54 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. Kokko continued outstanding work in the Liiga final, but Pelicans ultimately fell to three-peat champion Tappara.

Kokko’s achievements made headlines in Finnish media, in large part because the goaltender was a major reason why Pelicans eliminated none other than Karpat in the semifinals. He is currently training with AHL Coachella Valley and impressing the coaching staff there.

“I was lucky enough to go over and spend a week with him about two weeks after he joined Pelicans,” said Allen, the Kraken’s 2021-22 goalie coach who regularly works (remotely and in person when feasible) with other goalie prospects, including 2021 sixth-rounder Semyon Vyazovoy and 2023 sixth-rounder Visa Vedenpaa. “I got the sense [Kokko] really liked his situation with Pelicans, a team that really wanted him. It helped him be himself and gain that confidence he has. He told me his goal was to be the starting goalie by the playoffs, to show 'you can rely on me as a 20-year-old at the Liiga level.’ He accomplished it and had a great run.”

Prospecting for Goalies That Fit

While Hovi was all-in on the Vedenpaa choice last summer in his role scouring Finland-based rosters, Allen is the go-to scout for identifying goalie prospects. Three seasons in the franchise’s NHL presence, Allen said he still values “goalie sense” as a primary must-have for any goalie drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent (such as Swedish-born former University of Maine goaltender Victor Ostman joining Coachella Valley after he completed his NCAA career). But there’s more specificity to Allen’s hunt for goalies who might not play for the Kraken for several years but nonetheless represent a future need to become a perennial postseason contender.

“A big part of it now is to come up with goalies we feel will fit the Kraken organization best, not just the best goalies,” said Allen, whose background includes an AHL and ECHL playing career and four seasons as goalie coach with the Buffalo Sabres. “The staples are always there – the skating ability, poise under pressure, your athleticism, hockey sense which we call goalie sense as well. For me, it’s about seeing all the tools a goalie has and what we want as a player on and off the ice.”