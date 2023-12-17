Postgame Instant Analysis: Los Angeles vs Seattle

By Alison Lukan
A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kings built the offensive edge through the first 40 minutes of play, and while the Kraken had their best performance in the third period it wasn’t enough to gain an overall edge. In regulation time, Seattle owned 38.78-percent of all shot volume and 38.39-percent of all shot quality.
  • Seattle held the Kings to zero rush chances in the game while generating seven of their own but the Kings were more effective in getting to the slot (eight shots versus five for the Kraken).
  • The Kings were the first team of this six-game homestand to break through the Kraken’s penalty kill. The PK had gone a perfect 13-for-13 before Anze Kopitar scored.
  • The Kraken power play – that came through in the third period to force overtime - was more effective than the Kings in terms of creating offense. In 3:52 of PP time, Seattle had eight shot attempts and earned 1.25 goals in shot quality. Comparatively, LA had eight shot attempts In 5:03 and just .41 expected goals.
  • Joey Daccord saved over a goal-and-a-half more than he was supposed to and earned his eighth quality start of the season and third in a row.
  • Daccord now has set a new franchise record for the longest streak of two goals against or fewer (6 games).
  • The Kraken are now 1-4 in the shootout this season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

