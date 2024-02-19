Postgame Instant Analysis: Detroit vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play in regulation, the Kraken generated 52.9-percent of all shot volume and 64.91-percent of all shot quality.
- In all situations, Seattle had the puck in the offensive zone 2:16 more than Detroit and had possession in that zone 1:59 more than the visitors.
- Jaden Schwartz led all Kraken skaters in 5-on-5 shot quality with .81 expected goals off six shot attempts, but no one shot the puck more than Andre Burakovsky who had seven shot attempts and no one got more pucks on target than Yanni Gourde who had six shots on goal.
- The top three skaters in the game according to Game Score were: Will Borgen, Jared McCann, and Jamie Oleksiak.
- The Kraken scored a power-play goal and were perfect on the penalty kill for the second straight game.
- Where and how did Detroit capitalize? They had six odd-man rushes to the Kraken’s three; were more successful exiting the zone (81.8%-79.7%) and won more puck battles (57.1%).
- The Red Wings also got tremendous play in goal. Alex Lyon stopped over a half more goal than he should have which was just enough to allow his team to win in overtime. That earned him his fourth steal of the season.