Postgame Instant Analysis: Dallas vs Seattle

By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.” 

+ The Kraken were unable to build an advantage offensively over Dallas, generating 41.3-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 34.9-percent of all shot quality. The team’s strongest period was the second – in it they did have the edge holding even with Dallas in shot attempts and creating 54.7-percent of all shot volume.

+ Joey Daccord played well in the face of 68 shot attempts sent his way. He stopped all but two and prevented 1.7 more goals than he should have.

+ Seattle made it very difficult for Dallas to enter the offensive zone – denying 56-percent of all entry attempts, unfortunately, once the Stars did get into the zone, they stayed there. The visitors had a 2.5-minute advantage in offensive zone time and 1.5 minute advantage in possession time in the offensive zone.

+ Tye Kartye led all Kraken skaters in individual shot quality.

+ In his third NHL game, Logan Morrison tied with Justin Schultz and Will Borgen for most shot attempts (5), and the rookie was also a factor in drawing the penalty that gave the Kraken their first power play opportunity.

+ The one line to hold even in shot volume was the Yanni Gourde line (with Brandon Tanev and Andre Burakovsky) that matched every shot attempt Dallas took in 8:31 of ice time.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

SEA - All-in-one FINAL HOME 23-24

News Feed

Dallas Shuts Down Kraken

Stars (46-19-9) vs. Kraken (30-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Kartye Party-eh?

Postgame Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

How Sweep It Is for Kraken

Ducks (24-44-4) vs. Kraken (29-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Uncharted: Shipping Out with Joey Daccord 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

Kraken End Streak with Four-Spot

Ducks (24-43-4) vs. Kraken (28-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Morrison, Winterton Get the Call

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Jeff Tambellini

Postgame Instant Analysis: Montreal vs Seattle

First Period Dooms Kraken

Canadiens (25-32-12) vs. Kraken (28-28-13) | 6:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans Scores his First NHL Goal

Factoring into Firebirds Success

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Arizona