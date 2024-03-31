Postgame Instant Analysis: Dallas vs Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken were unable to build an advantage offensively over Dallas, generating 41.3-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 34.9-percent of all shot quality. The team’s strongest period was the second – in it they did have the edge holding even with Dallas in shot attempts and creating 54.7-percent of all shot volume.

+ Joey Daccord played well in the face of 68 shot attempts sent his way. He stopped all but two and prevented 1.7 more goals than he should have.

+ Seattle made it very difficult for Dallas to enter the offensive zone – denying 56-percent of all entry attempts, unfortunately, once the Stars did get into the zone, they stayed there. The visitors had a 2.5-minute advantage in offensive zone time and 1.5 minute advantage in possession time in the offensive zone.

+ Tye Kartye led all Kraken skaters in individual shot quality.

+ In his third NHL game, Logan Morrison tied with Justin Schultz and Will Borgen for most shot attempts (5), and the rookie was also a factor in drawing the penalty that gave the Kraken their first power play opportunity.

+ The one line to hold even in shot volume was the Yanni Gourde line (with Brandon Tanev and Andre Burakovsky) that matched every shot attempt Dallas took in 8:31 of ice time.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):