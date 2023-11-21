Answering the Belle

When Dave Hakstol and Kraken players talk about Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s value as a teammate, there are some common elements: Always a slight pause of seeming appreciation, often a smile or wry grin, and, without fail, words of praise.
“He brings a lot of leadership,” said Kraken alternate captain Yanni Gourde. “He’s a very vocal guy. He brings a calm demeanor on the bench, which really helps this group.”
“Belly has fit in so well,” said defenseman and fellow penalty killer Jamie Oleksiak. “He's an easy guy to play with, very vocal out there. He's been around long enough, he understands the game and can adapt quickly. He’s been great for the team in the faceoff circle too.”
In fact, Hakstol has routinely sent Bellemare out to take late-game-on-the-line faceoffs in the defensive zone in recent weeks. Bellemare was out there going up against Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton on Wednesday when Draisaitl appeared to interfere with Bellemare once the puck was being played elsewhere, by holding Bellemare down long enough to set up what developed into a scoring play. The Kraken bench was livid about the non-call.
The replay shows how a half-second (Bellemare’s guesstimate of how long he was pinned) could have altered the shot and outcome. After the game, Dave Hakstol, who coached Bellemare when the Seattle head coach held the same job in Philadelphia, rose to Bellemare’s defense of the 38-year-old veteran center, saying he was “bulldogged.”
Saturday night with a 4-3 victory over Vancouver hanging in the balance, Hakstol tagged Bellemare again to take a crucial late-game faceoff in the defensive zone. Ten seconds later, game over and the first of four straight division games can be marked a “W.”
“Belly is all-in when it comes to the team,” said Hakstol. “Whatever the team needs, that's what he wants to bring. He's also a guy that brings honesty. He's got a calmness to him. He knows how things should be done on the ice and in and around the rink. He's willing to talk to guys about it. That brings a level of accountability. He's really effective in that role.”