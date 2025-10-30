Kraken Players Help Spread Gift Of Ball Hockey 

Mike Moya, the school’s physical education teacher and athletics director, said the students were very excited about the visit and about ball hockey in general. Rainier Prep introduced ball hockey as a two-week PE session last year, but now, with help from equipment donated by the Kraken and ORF, it will start an after-school ball hockey program for 25 students running twice a week for two months.

“For our students, it's kind of like a great equalizer, because it's new to all of them,” Moya said. “And so, they all get to start on level footing, which makes it very engaging and interesting for them, rather than some students being very good at something right away, and some students, you know, still learning. Everybody's kind of learning straight from the get-go, and it's made them really excited about it.”

Moya said the equipment donation also helps make the sport more accessible to kids at the school who ordinarily would not have had a chance to try ball hockey.

“This is a Title 1 school, so yeah, financials are usually an area that can be challenging for our community,” he said. “Which is again great when we have partners like the Kraken who are able to support us with different programming that helps kids who don't necessarily have the resources to get out there and try these things on their own.”

Winterton appreciated his role in the day’s events, knowing that getting to be out on a court with NHL players is something kids ordinarily wouldn’t get to do. He said he tried just running around supervising them for a bit, but eventually got restless and had to pick up a stick and take some shots.