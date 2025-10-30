Kraken Players Help Spread Gift Of Ball Hockey 

Kraken forward Ryan Winterton never had NHL players come to his school while growing up an hour outside of Toronto, but remembers how excited he’d be even getting to meet local major junior-level hockey products.
So Winterton understood why about 60 fifth-and sixth-graders at Rainier Prep Middle School, in the South Seattle/Burien area, seemed so eager to be on an outdoor ball hockey court this week with him and Kraken teammate Tye Kartye. The duo helped the team’s One Roof Foundation (ORF) philanthropic arm organize a Kraken Power Play PE Takeover visit to the school so they could lead a ball hockey skills segment and engage with students.
“There was a little road hockey rink in I guess what was their outdoor play area, and me Karts got to play with them for about 30 or 40 minutes,” Winterton said. “You could tell how much they loved the setup and us being there.”