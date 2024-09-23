On A Positive Note: Villeneuve Scores, Impresses

Olczyk called out how many Kraken players at the bench were high-fiving the 18-year-old, who did his best to be a pro and take the goal in stride, but he did smile just a bit when Robertson nudged and commented next to him while awaiting their next shift.

“It’s kind of a dream come true as a little kid,” said Villeneuve. “Scoring that goal was just the bonus for me. I was out there trying to play my own game. Obviously, it sucks that we lost. It was an honor to be able to play in this preseason game ... I'm someone who hates losing. If it's preseason, I still hate it. I always want to be the type of player to win.”

Villeneuve’s one-timer was impressive and his second cash-in on a great pass during a game. He scored at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, converting on a pass from fellow prospect Jagger Firkus to finish off a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush against Vegas to begin a comeback that nearly erased a four-goal deficit.

Villeneuve, about whom Olczyk twice mentioned “the bite” in his game, said he is purposeful about the timing and success of his one-timer chances: “After every practice, I grab 15 Pucks and find another shooter. I like to work on my one-timer. It is something I've been doing since I started hockey and something I keep trying to improve on and hopefully get to the next level.”

Along with the five shots on goal, Villeneuve delivered three hits and more than a few chippy moves intended to agitate Flames players. One example: He gave Calgary’s Dryden Hunt (who has played 230 NHL games) a shove near the Kraken bench after the whistle. Hunt didn’t respond, but Villeneuve said post-game he was looking to keep the energy up after Seattle scored, and if a scrap ensured, he was up for it.

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma, not surprisingly, was not pleased with the competitive level of the squad Sunday. One point he made was he wants the Kraken to be more the aggressors rather than reacting to the opponent’s moves. When asked about positive factors from Sunday, he mentioned 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton’s skillful scoring chances and next took notice of fellow draft class member Villeneuve (pronounced “vill-la-noov”).

“I thought Villeneuve clearly made a statement in this game,” said Bylsma. “Not every shift, but he had an impact on the game that was evident.”

About that “bite,” the Kraken operations group clearly likes what Villeneuve’s tenacious style of play can do to complement fellow prospects in the team’s pipeline. He was a standout at the mid-September 2024 Rookie Faceoff hosted by division rival Los Angeles.