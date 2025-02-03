Milestone Moment: Going Above and Beyond

“Nobody really knows how much work they do. And out of everyone in the building, they probably work the hardest out of all of us,” Vince Dunn said. “All the credit always goes to them. People who get the chance to see the behind-the-scenes…it's pretty cool for them to realize how much work really goes into preparing for games and practices and just the team’s day-to-day life. For me, having a guy like (Camelio) who's so easy to talk to and makes things so easy for us, it's it makes our job just so easy to just go out there and do it. I think (Camelio) and his staff are the best of the best.”

So, on a night where the team rightly put the spotlight on the equipment manager who’s been with them since day one, we went around the Kraken room to learn more about what makes Camelio such an important part of the team.

On the Clock

Long before any player arrives at the rink, Camelio and his team are hard at work. They usually arrive at 6 AM to make sure that everyone’s gear is exactly as it needs to be for whatever is on the schedule. If it’s a practice day, Camelio is usually working through to 2:30. If it’s a game day, they’re not wrapping up until 11 PM, and if it’s a travel day, no matter what time the team plane lands, tack on two more hours of work for the equipment staff.

Tasks can range from stitching up a tear to sewing numbers on a newly added player’s jersey to having to climb up onto the roof to make sure that the lint vent is clear for the team’s laundry room. It’s “gritty work,” as Matty Beniers described.

“The times where it's 2 AM and we're getting back and everyone's going on the bus or going home, getting in their bed,” Beniers said. “(The equipment staff) is staying behind for another 2-3 hours, taking gear off the plane, putting it on a truck, driving into the rink, setting all of our gear up so we come in the next day, and it's all there, ready and dry. Those are the little things that people don't realize. They are just so important. We're so thankful for him.”