Linda Cohn on journey from goaltending ‘wallflower’ to Kraken star power

That profession, including 32 years as a top ESPN SportsCenter anchor doing a record 5,000-plus shows, owes its origins to a Seattle stint with CBS affiliate KIRO-TV from 1989-1992. In many ways, Cohn’s new Kraken gig, with approximately 15 games of studio work this season, is a somewhat full-circle homecoming.

“Not only did I become a better sports broadcaster in Seattle,” Cohn said, “but it was also the place where this little New York girl learned to enjoy covering high school football games. Being from New York, I grew up loving pro sports. But working in Seattle is where I learned the importance of Friday night football. And the joy and spectacle of covering the Washington Huskies.”

Two seasons ago, while doing NHL contributor work for ESPN alongside her Los Angeles-based 10 p.m. SportsCenter anchoring role, Cohn returned to Seattle to cover a handful of Kraken regular season and playoff games.

“It just seemed so natural to be back there,” she said.

So, Cohn was intrigued when Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, who she’d known since his days running the Seahawks, raised working for the city’s latest pro team.

“I’m already in on the Kraken are you kidding me?” Cohn said. “I love, love, love the new additions. I love Dan Bylsma. He’s such a great head coach and a great addition. One of my favorite players – and I have a few – is Jared McCann, because he’s just a good human. And Adam Larsson just got extended. Also, Vince Dunn and, of course, Matty Beniers – the whole gang.”

Her KHN duties, behind a Climate Pledge anchor desk in a new Space Needle Lounge location with the rink and arena bowl as a backdrop, will happen off days and vacation time away from SportsCenter.

“We’ve got a Hall of Fame broadcaster joining what’s already an all-star broadcast often touted by fans throughout the league as the NHL’s best,” Kraken president Victor de Bonis said. “Linda has a passion for hockey and a genuine love of the city and we’re looking forward to that excitement shining through for our fans watching at home.”

Beyond reconnecting with Seattle, the host job gives Cohn a toehold in her favorite sport. She’d played college hockey for a women’s club team at SUNY Oswego in upstate New York before graduating with a communications degree in 1981 and starting radio work for a Long Island station.

But she yearned to break into TV, landing a late-1980s news reporting gig at a Long Island cable station. There, she bribed a camera operator by – of all things – baking him cookies so he’d stay late and help her do a pretend sportscast for a demo reel.

“I’m not a great baker,” Cohn said. “But I baked him cookies and so he stayed on an extra 45 minutes.”

Of all the nationwide TV stations she sent the reel to, the only job offer came from KIRO news director John Lippman. So, Cohn and her former husband moved cross-country from New York to a home in Queen Anne so Cohn could work as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

“I liked her attitude from the first,” said Lippman, now acting director for programming of the Voice of America international broadcast company. “She wasn’t timid. She knew hockey especially and other sports in general -- a breadth of expertise we didn’t see much in Seattle. Her delivery was distinctive, and she presented well. I don’t know why others didn’t hire her. I liked what I saw and wish she’d stayed longer.”

At KIRO, Cohn covered high school football, the Mariners, Seahawks, Supersonics, the 1991 Huskies national championship football team, college basketball and even the 1990 Goodwill Games. She also gave birth to her daughter, Sammy, now 33, with Cohn remembering a young Ken Griffey Jr. “rubbing my tummy” at the Kingdome.

“It’s a big reason why I’m doing this,” Cohn said of her KHN role. “Besides the fact that the Kraken are an amazing organization and there’s so much promise with this team, it’s personal for me to be back in Seattle.

“It’s a city that I’ll always love forever because it’s a family connection.”

Cohn also hopes working for the Kraken sparks something she hasn’t felt since her college playing career ended. She last played hockey 12 years ago at Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille’s celebrity charity event in Salt Lake City and misses some of the belonging of being part of a sports team.