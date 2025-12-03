Miettinen Giving ‘Notice’ at Both Ends of Ice 

Kraken player development consultant Katelyn Parker travels up to Everett a couple of times each month during the hockey season to see prospect Julius Miettinen play for the Western Hockey League Silvertips. She is never disappointed.

“He's playing really good hockey right now,” said Parker about 2024 second-rounder Miettinen. “You notice him a lot during Everett games. They had a great team last year, and he was able to produce and find his way on that team. And now he's a leader in that group. Every night I see him, I think, ‘Man, I'm really glad he's one of ours.’ There's just so much to work with him. I think his ceiling is really high.”

Miettinen’s scoring statistics are hard to ignore. He’s notched 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 22 games, good for top 10 in the WHL. His 14th goal was a game-winner against the Vancouver Giants last Saturday. But what excites and impresses the Kraken player development group even more is the 6-foot-2, 207-pound center’s dedication to a strong presence in all zones.

“We like his 200-foot game,” said Frans Nielsen, the team’s player development consultant based in Europe. “The way he works at it, his willingness in the defensive zone. His focus on faceoffs is big to him. He wants to be that guy [leveraging faceoff wins in crucial game situations].”

Everett comfortably leads the WHL’s Western Conference with a 20-3-3 record for 43 points, nine ahead of the closest pursuer. All good for Everett fans, but such dominance can actually present a challenge for NHL prospects in that, as games get out of hand, some players reduce effort. Miettinen, who deeply appreciates frequent film sessions with Nielsen and Parker, along with actively texting them, is determined to maintain pro habits the Kraken espouse as essential for excelling at the next levels, starting with the American Hockey League and advancing to the NHL.

“I feel really good about what Frans and Katelyn are telling me to do,” said Miettinen, who turns 20 in January and will be eligible to play for AHL affiliate Coachella Valley next season. “I want to make sure even if we're ahead comfortably in a game that I am still doing those little details and keeping good habits in the defensive zone.”