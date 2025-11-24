A Payroll Specialist By Day, DJ By Night 

Climate Pledge Arena payroll specialist and professional DJ Acacia Hall found a happy rhythm in both her accounting day job and the tracks she spins some nights and weekends in her downtime

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Considering she spends her week juggling reports, timesheets and other payroll-related duties, blending multiple musical tracks together simultaneously is something Acacia Hall admits now feels second nature.

And that’s a good thing because Hall, 31, by day a Climate Pledge Arena payroll specialist and off-hours a local DJ, singer and producer going by her “Kween Kaysh” alias at parties and festivals, has plenty happening at once. She got into administrative and payroll work out of college, but a burgeoning DJ hobby eventually led her to do that full-time before gliding back into an office day job with music as more of a side gig.

“Yes, they’re definitely different for sure,” Hall said. “When I tell people they’re like, ‘Huh?’ But I am a multi-faceted person, and I allow myself to embrace all the different things that I’m good at. In payroll, it’s one of those things where I know it like the back of my hand. I know it well and it’s a comfortable realm for me.

“And then with DJ’ing, I feel like that’s a part of the things that I’m passionate about, which is music and entertaining people and producing events. So, yeah, very different.”

Hall joined CPA in April 2024 after taking a year off from payroll work to handle a flurry of DJ opportunities. She’d spent prior months working payroll for a company producing Tesla batteries and two years before that for a construction management firm.

“Yes, those companies were in two different fields, for sure,” she said of her previous payroll employers. “The construction management job was in Bellevue, and it was more based around payroll for the labor done by construction workers. So, it was 1000% different from the (battery) manufacturing job mainly because I was just paying more of the management higher-ups.”

After the year away doing “strictly DJ work,” she missed the steadiness of her payroll career and wanted back in.

“It needed to be something for me that was just going to be transformative both personally and professionally,” she said. “I felt like Climate Pledge, with the mission and goals they had in mind, it really aligned with who I am, but also where I feel like I’m headed. I felt like I could learn a lot in this environment, and you always want to be in a place where you feel like you can grow.”

Hall identifies both as Black and Tlingit, a heritage passed by her maternal grandmother.

“I do love that the arena highlights different groups and people,” she said. “There’s a lot of diversity and inclusion in the environment there that I love. I’m a front-facing black woman, but people also don’t know that I’m Tlingit by blood. I’m registered (as a Tribe member) with the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. My grandma passed away in 2016, and she was kind of the person to keep us connected to our culture. It’s a huge part of my life.”

The Seattle native and longtime Federal Way resident graduated with a Communications and Media Studies degree at Washington State University, where she’d had opportunities to curate her own show for a handful of radio stations in Pullman.

“I’ve always been passionate about music,” she said. “I grew up on classical, jazz and gospel, so music has always been a huge part of my life. So, it was kind of second nature to just get into DJ’ing. Nobody told me I’d be good at it; I just jumped into the field with confidence. I had expressed interest, and a friend bought me my first controller (a hardware device that sends commands to DJ software on a computer allowing them to mix music) to get me started. After that, it just took off.”

By 2017, it took off full-time for three years. During that period, she left a banking job in favor of part-time and contract work so she could focus on being a DJ and event curator.

“I'm a pretty open format DJ, so pretty much anything ranging from hip-hop and R&B to techno and EDM and everything in between,” Hall said. “I've done a lot of major festivals and some major shows. I've DJ’d in Toronto and had multiple opportunities to travel and do some cool things. And I worked for Spotify directly, doing playlist curation for them for their editorial playlist for the Pacific Northwest. So, I did that for three years. I just had a lot of opportunities at the time. And I really didn't need to work a nine-to-five, essentially because I was making enough with DJ’ing.”

But she’s reached a comfortable working pace between that and her now full-time payroll job.

“It’s slowed down because I’ve been doing this long enough where I’ve learned not to run myself ragged,” Hall said. “Before, it was kind of every weekend or every second or fourth Friday. Now, I’m DJ’ing more periodically. Like, for example on New Year’s Eve, I’ve worked with Fairmont Hotel for three years, and I usually close out the night there.

“But this year I’ll be working with the Pacific Science Center, so I’ll be DJ’ing there for New Year’s Eve. And I have a few other DJ gigs in between. I have had the opportunity to work for some amazing companies and organizations such as, Red Bull Music, META, YMCA, MOPOP, KEXP, Nordstrom, Big Brother Big Sisters of America, both the Seattle & Tacoma Art Museum, as well as the different high schools like O’Dea and Holy Names just to name a few.

“So, I have a lot of good relationships that I have built over the years, where I’m essentially doing fewer gigs that pay more. I’m not doing as much during the last two months of the year so I can rest & recharge, but then in the New Year I’ll have some gigs lined up to kick off 2026. And both spring and summer is usually crazy busy for me. I usually don’t sleep much the first half of the year.” But that same growth she found as a DJ is now something she feels happening to her with her payroll job as well.

A typical day starts with a 9 a.m. meeting with CPA payroll manager Kim Kelly. Every other week, Hall will process payroll for three days, then spend the last two days running reports. But her day-to-day can really change depending on company needs.

This past week, she had a plethora of After The Fact (ATF) reports for arena employees needing timecard records reconciled. Other activities included processing initiation fees and dues for various unionized employees. She’s also in the process of creating additional Standard Operating Procedures for various company pay groups.

“So, I’ll be busy with that for the next month,” she said. “Maybe even the next few months on top of everything else I have to do.”

Hall had no working background for sports and entertainment company ahead of joining the CPA team. But her DJ experience as well as having played high school basketball and middle school softball, made it a natural fit.

“I did play sports, and that kind of never goes away – that athletic mindset,” she said. “So, it’s cool to be part of the environment where that’s kind of the bread and butter for the arena. And then, you throw in the entertainment, with my music background, it’s all kind of like a full circle moment.”

