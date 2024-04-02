Playing With Ease: Wright On!

Shane Wright joined the Kraken last night on his second call-up of the season and he continued the successful run of play he’s shown in Coachella Valley this year.

Against the Sharks, Wright played 15:14, led his team in rush chances, passes to the slot (tied), and had two shots from the slot along with four puck battle wins.

All those details are important ingredients of the game, but what will stand out in the minds of Kraken fans is the goal that Wright scored with 2:54 to play in the first period. It set the score at 3-1 and would go on to stand as the game-winner.

So how did that goal come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

This was Wright’s first game back in the NHL since November, but it was also Vince Dunn’s first game back since Mar. 4 due to injury. And we got an immediate reminder why the defender is such a key part of this team.

As the Kraken begin the breakout, Dunn gets the puck on his stick and is eyes up surveying the ice.