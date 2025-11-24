Net Net Net: Kraken Goalies in Europe

Vyazovoi is Trending Up

While both Vedenpaa [pronounced “vehn-din-pa”] and Saarinen [“sahr-ra-nin”] have attended Kraken summer development camps, Vyazovoi [Vie-as-ah-voy] has not traveled to Seattle due to his commitment to his hometown Ufa club. But Allen and others in the Kraken hockey operations group – most especially Russia-based scout Alexsandr Plyushev – are nonetheless keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old Russian taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He’s part of the original draft class, and his career arc is not to be overlooked.

“Semyon had a really good second half of last year,” said Allen. “He started in a backup role in the KHL [Kontinental Hockey League] and really came on as the year unfolded. He ended up getting the starting job at different points of the season and was the No. 1 goaltender in the playoffs. His Salavat Yulaev Ufa team went all the way to the semifinals ... He was one of three finalists for KHL Rookie of the Year."

Last season, the Kraken prospect posted a 14-7-1 record in 28 games with a .938 save percentage, 1.80 goals-against average and five shutouts during the regular season. His postseason included a 4-4 record backed by a .923 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against mark.

The rookie-year momentum didn’t carry over in the early weeks of the 2025-26 KHL season. Vyazovoi struggled in net and same for his teammates.

“But Semyon and Ufa have turned it around,” said Allen. “Semyon has played very well to the point [his team] traded away his tandem partner. He's a full-fledged starting goalie in the KHL now.”

Going into this week’s games, Vyazovoi had evened his record to 7-7-0 with a .927 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average.

Opportunity to Connect

“We got a chance to talk with Semyon after a couple games,” said Allen, noting new Kraken assistant general manager Ryan Jankowski was there for the conversations along with the aforementioned Plyushev. “He's in really good spirits. He's developed so much since his draft year to the point that he's a starting goalie in a really high-level league. He looks like an NHL prospect to me. He’s got all the tools and is winning hockey games in the KHL.

Four years after drafting Vyazovoi, Allen said there is marked difference in the Russian goalie’s stature (“I’m 6-foot-4 and we were looking each other in the eyes”) and technical structure on the ice.

“When we drafted him, Semyon was an athletic, very explosive goalie that was a little bit all over the place. He was really quick laterally, but he was overshooting [his marks]. He got away with a lot with his sheer athleticism and speed. Between us and his Russian coaches and the communication of all of it, we kind of reined him in a little bit ... the biggest difference he is playing with more game management or crease management plus more structure and only breaking that structure when he really needs the athleticism to make the save.

Vedenpaa on the Rebound

Vedenpaa was a sixth-round draft choice himself in 2023. He was on the injured list for nearly the entire 2024-25 season. He played three games on loan to second-tier pro club Hermes in Finland plus four games for Team Finland’s U20 squad.

“It's tough at 20 years old to not play, but Visa is coming off and doing really well,” said Allen. “He’s at the Liiga level with Karpat [Finland’s top pro league] and he's coming off that and doing really well. So, he's at the Liiga legal level. He started the season as the backup goalie to a veteran goalie who's 10 years older. But he has played a decent amount and played better and better as he's adjusted to playing in Liiga again. The game I saw the other night was the best he’s performed all year.”

In fact, Vedenpaa made 30 saves in last Saturday’s win and has now won his last two starts. The Karpat coaches have indicated they are pleased with the Kraken prospect’s consistent compete level in practices along with game play.

“Visa is hard-working with great attitude,” said Allen. “He is a coachable kid, young goalie finding his path and really talented. I was impressed with his practice habits, plus how quick he is around the net – even compared to the last time I saw him at development camp [during which Vedenpaa starred in the final-day 4-on-4 scrimmage] ... The biggest thing for him is to challenge for minutes at the Liiga level and take advantage of every start he gets to keep building his game.”

Saarinen in Mix for World Juniors

Allen certainly filled up his notebook and laptop studying the trio of goalie prospects. He even watched Saarinen, a 2024 third rounder, compete for Team Finland in the recent Five Nations Tournament that is a run-up event to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis in late December and early January.

“Kim is in line to be one of the world junior goalies for Finland, this year,” said Allen. “After the tournament, I spent three days of practice around him and the team.”

Allen worked with the Kraken prospect on the ice, plus some video sessions to drive home areas for growth.

“He’s a really big body,” said Allen. “He's 6-foot-5 and moves well for his size. Kim has been the starter in Liiga for a lot of the year [2.79 GAA, .889 SVP] at 19 years old. That's quite an accomplishment. He hasn’t played as much lately, but he was also away with the U20 team.. He can almost be too active at times. He is just learning to be a little more patient, use his size, and his footwork ability, just trust his positioning more. Overall, he’s trending well and gaining experience in Liiga. Plus he’ll get a chance with Finland at World Juniors.”