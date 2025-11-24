Kraken, Daccord Push to Overtime, Fall to NYI

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stars in the goalie duel and earns his seventh career shutout. But the home squad wins in extended shootout. Seattle earns five of eight points on road trip

SEA at NYI | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

ELMONT, LI – The Kraken finished off their four-game road trip with another close game and, better yet, one more upbeat third period of offense while stifling advances of the hometown opponent and crowd. On this night, the game pushed to overtime on the shoulders of goaltender Joey Daccord, who stopped all 31 New York Islanders shots in regulation. But the Islanders prevailed in a four-round shootout for an official 1-0 win. It marked Seattle’s 10th overtime game of the season, tying the Kraken with Edmonton and Los Angeles.

The overtime period featured lots of puck possession for the home squad, but Freddy Gaudreau and Berkly Catton did fire shots on goal later in extra time. There was a bit of back-and-forth action with Daccord making two late saves, but neither side solved the two goaltenders. The Islanders did get one of the shortest power plays ever to be whistled when Brandon Montour was whistled for slashing. NYI was awarded 19 seconds of 4-on-3 suspense. At that point, Kraken Hockey Network play-by-play man extraordinaire quipped, “The drama continues, every night.” So right, as Daccord made a crucial save on Islanders star Bo Horvat with 11 seconds left in OT to preserve his shutout, the seventh of his career. Opposing goalie David Rittich notches his own shutout.

In the shootout, veteran Freddy Gaudreau scored in the first round while Barzal could not solve Daccord yet again. Jordan Eberle missed high in the second round while Daccord stopped Simon Holmstrom. In the third round, Eeli Tolvanen missed, and, alas, Daccord was human when Horvat beat the Kraken goalie. In the fourth round, Chandler Stephenson couldn’t convert, and veteran forward Kyle Palmeri won it for New York.

But the Kraken finished this trip with five of eight possible standings points over the final three games, a formidable feat on this road swing. The Kraken are now 11-5-6 with Dallas coming to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

It’s a good trip for sure,” said Gaudreau, who centered Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman Sunday. “There was that Detroit game, some things we didn't like, of course. But I think we adapted pretty well after that. We showed a lot of character in the previous two games, coming back in the third period, and today again. With the back-to-backs [games], everybody stayed in it. Everybody stayed focused. Everybody wanted it. You could see it.” Head coach Lane Lambert was positive about the road trip in terms of points earned and, most specifically, about the no-quit factor in the locker room and on the ice.

“We had a good road trip,” said Lambert. “We go 2-1-1 with points in three of four games. Tonight's game ultimately comes down to call it what you want, but a skills competition at the end. If we win the shootout, we're feeling pretty good about ourselves. I think we should still feel pretty good about ourselves. “The biggest takeaway for me is we played at seven o'clock [Saturday] night, five o'clock tonight. [The Islanders] played three o'clock at home Saturday. They had extra rest. I just thought our guys battled. We dug in and gave it everything we had. And we got a great performance from our goalie.”

Hear from Kraken forward Freddy Gaudreau after a shootout loss against the New York Islanders, where he was Seattle's lone scorer.

Daccord Delivers on Kraken End

Early this month, there was concern that Joey Daccord might have suffered an upper-body injury, keeping him out of the lineup for a longer term. But the Kraken’s No. 1 goalie returned after five games, delivering a win this week in Chicago on Thursday with 22 saves against a hot Western Conference foe.

Daccord kept his momentum here Sunday, stopping 21 shots, many off New York rushes. He made the big saves, squelching veteran Anders Lee early game, former WHL Seattle Thunderbirds star Mat Barzal mid-first period and 11 shots in the initial period and 10 more in the middle 20 minutes. Daccord was back to his usual aggressive moves out of his goal crease to cut off angles of NYI shooters. He did it right through the final minute, stoning Islanders star Mat Barzal on a drive to the net that sealed overtime and one standings point for Seattle.

To their credit, Kraken defenders kept Islanders attackers out of the outer lanes and away from the high-danger high slot area during the first 40 minutes.

Both Gaudreau and Lambert praised the work of Daccord and Philipp Grubauer on the trip, affirming that winning teams rely heavily on their goaltenders some nights and that the goalie is frequently the best player on every penalty kill period in and period out. “Both goalies were really good,” said Lambert. I mean, it's a big reason why we went the way we went on the trip. At the same time, our guys battled in front of them, blocked a lot of shots. I thought they both played well.” “Joey and ‘Grubi’ in the last game, they both are goalies giving us huge confidence out there,” said Gaudreau, who looked all the part of a veteran with grit and skill on this trip, including a welcome shootout touch. It's huge when your goalies are so solid like that. They've been fun to play in front of. They're showing up every single game, and they're ultra-talented.”

Third Period Productive Trends Up

In the third period, the Kraken mustered five shots on goal in the first nine minutes; the last one before a TV timeout was a message from the future. Shane Wright started the scoring chance, getting the puck to Jani Nyman, who quickly moved it to the stick blade of Berkly Catton. NYI’s David Rittich stopped the attempt, goalie dueling right along with Joey Daccord. The Kraken played the structured defensive game that head coach Lane Lambert has instilled in his squad, but they were also getting five Grade-A chances in seven shots on goal by the time the clock was under three minutes.

Shot Volume Still Low in Early Periods

The first period here featured some early feeling-out vibes, with both teams entering the 5 p.m. local time puck drop after playing Saturday. The host Islanders dropped a close matinee home game to St. Louis. At the same time, the Kraken of course won an overtime thriller in Pittsburgh via heroics by Brandon Montour (game-winning goal), Matty Beniers (a tying goal that Lane Lambert praised as a “snipe”) and Philipp Grubauer (monster saves in overtime and 30 saves on the night while facing 10 high-danger chances).

After the early minutes, the Kraken engineered some offensive possession time with a couple of impressive shifts from the Matty Beniers line, featuring Jordan Eberle and Mason Marchment. But in the end, the Kraken managed just four shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, marking the fifth period out of the previous seven dating back to Thursday’s win in Chicago that finished with single-digit shots on goal.

Lane Lambert has been extolling shot volume to the extent that when asked this weekend about how shot quality fits into his shot volume endorsement, he replied, “Let’s get the shot volume first, and then we can worry about shot quality, how’s that?”

Works for fans, no doubt. Because when Seattle has upped the shot volume on this road trip, the goals have materialized along with third-period and overtime heroic. Nonetheless, by mid-game, the Kraken had notched just eight shots on goal with none on a mid-second period power play. There was one early second-period sequence in which Berkly Catton has a strong scoring chance turned away by Islanders veteran goaltender Daavid Rittich. The 19-year-old’s first NHL goal in that spot would have sparked bedlam at the Kraken’s watch party in Spokane, some 2,500 miles to the West.

Late in the second period, 2022 second-rounder Jani Nyman had a good chance, and so did Vince Dunn on the rebound, but Rittich made the stops. Jaden Schwartz, who continues to be the best performer in all zones for Seattle, nearly scored off a skilled pass from linemate Eeli Tolvanen. But the two teams on the second night of back-to-back games trudged to the locker rooms with the score still zeroes for each side.

That’s the first time all season the Kraken have been scoreless after two periods, and the first 40 minutes included just 10 shots on goal for Seattle, compared to 21 for the hometown Islanders.

