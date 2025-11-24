Kraken, Daccord Push to Overtime, Fall to NYI

ELMONT, LI – The Kraken finished off their four-game road trip with another close game and, better yet, one more upbeat third period of offense while stifling advances of the hometown opponent and crowd. On this night, the game pushed to overtime on the shoulders of goaltender Joey Daccord, who stopped all 31 New York Islanders shots in regulation. But the Islanders prevailed in a four-round shootout for an official 1-0 win. It marked Seattle’s 10th overtime game of the season, tying the Kraken with Edmonton and Los Angeles.
The overtime period featured lots of puck possession for the home squad, but Freddy Gaudreau and Berkly Catton did fire shots on goal later in extra time. There was a bit of back-and-forth action with Daccord making two late saves, but neither side solved the two goaltenders. The Islanders did get one of the shortest power plays ever to be whistled when Brandon Montour was whistled for slashing. NYI was awarded 19 seconds of 4-on-3 suspense. At that point, Kraken Hockey Network play-by-play man extraordinaire quipped, “The drama continues, every night.” So right, as Daccord made a crucial save on Islanders star Bo Horvat with 11 seconds left in OT to preserve his shutout, the seventh of his career. Opposing goalie David Rittich notches his own shutout.
In the shootout, veteran Freddy Gaudreau scored in the first round while Barzal could not solve Daccord yet again. Jordan Eberle missed high in the second round while Daccord stopped Simon Holmstrom. In the third round, Eeli Tolvanen missed, and, alas, Daccord was human when Horvat beat the Kraken goalie. In the fourth round, Chandler Stephenson couldn’t convert, and veteran forward Kyle Palmeri won it for New York.
But the Kraken finished this trip with five of eight possible standings points over the final three games, a formidable feat on this road swing. The Kraken are now 11-5-6 with Dallas coming to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.
It’s a good trip for sure,” said Gaudreau, who centered Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman Sunday. “There was that Detroit game, some things we didn't like, of course. But I think we adapted pretty well after that. We showed a lot of character in the previous two games, coming back in the third period, and today again. With the back-to-backs [games], everybody stayed in it. Everybody stayed focused. Everybody wanted it. You could see it.” Head coach Lane Lambert was positive about the road trip in terms of points earned and, most specifically, about the no-quit factor in the locker room and on the ice.
“We had a good road trip,” said Lambert. “We go 2-1-1 with points in three of four games. Tonight's game ultimately comes down to call it what you want, but a skills competition at the end. If we win the shootout, we're feeling pretty good about ourselves. I think we should still feel pretty good about ourselves. “The biggest takeaway for me is we played at seven o'clock [Saturday] night, five o'clock tonight. [The Islanders] played three o'clock at home Saturday. They had extra rest. I just thought our guys battled. We dug in and gave it everything we had. And we got a great performance from our goalie.”